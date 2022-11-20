Kyiv is "Russian city", Medvedev threatens to "return" it

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Kyiv is an alleged "Russian city" and hinted that Russia is going to seize it.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "Here, various cockroaches that have bred in the Kyiv insectarium constantly threaten to ‘return Crimea’...

Therefore, I want to remind them of the undeniable facts:

Kyiv is the capital of Ancient Rus'. Kyiv is a large Malorussian city within the Russian Empire. Kyiv is the republican capital of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

And finally, Kyiv is a Russian city in which people have always thought and spoken in Russian. [Just] so everything is extremely clear, what should be returned and how."

For reference: Kyiv is believed to have been founded in the 5th century, while Moscow - in the 12th century. When Ukraine was under the rule of the Russian Empire and part of the USSR, the Moscow authorities pursued a policy of Russification.

Russia seized the Ukrainian Crimea and launched a hybrid war in Donbas in 2014. On 24 February 2022, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among other things, the Russians tried to capture Kyiv, but were forced to retreat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!