Kyiv Security Forum to urge Biden to back NATO accession for Ukraine

The Kyiv Security Forum on Oct. 23 will feature a presentation of the Atlantic Council's appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden to back Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The presentation will be made at a forum special event titled "Bold Agenda for the NATO Summit in Washington in 2024."

The position of the leading U.S. think tank and Ukraine's American partners will be presented by:

John Herbst, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2003-2006;

Alexander Vershbow, Deputy Secretary General of NATO in 2012-2016, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO in 1998-2001;

Lieutenant General Douglas Lute, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO in 2013-2017.

Ukraine's position on joining NATO will be discussed by:

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016;

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union;

Danylo Lubkivskyi, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum.

The event will be broadcast live on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of the state for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

The next NATO Summit will be held in Washington, DC on July 9-11, 2024. It will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the alliance.

After the summer 2023 summit in Vilnius, President Biden said he agreed with the proposed wording of Ukraine's future NATO membership prospects position.

Prior to the Vilnius Summit, Ukraine stressed that it expected clear decisions on future membership, the shortest path to it, and a transparent algorithm for joining NATO. For months, Kyiv had been making extraordinary diplomatic efforts to convince NATO members to decide on Ukraine's early accession to the alliance.

Against the backdrop of the Vilnius summit, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO at the next summit in Washington.

