Kyiv Seeks ‘Grain From Ukraine’ Shipments to Mark 1930s Famine

1
Alberto Nardelli, Josh Wingrove and Daryna Krasnolutska
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian government is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine -- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Officials in Kyiv are seeking funding and support for shipments that would be timed for the late November commemoration of the famine.

The plans are at an early stage and it’s unclear how many ships might be involved and how much it would cost, according to officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations.

Speaking via video link on Tuesday to Group of 20 leaders meeting in Bali, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on all countries – “and in particular your countries, dear G-19 leaders – to join our initiative to help the poorest with food,” according to a person familiar with his remarks.

That was a pointed reference to the group aside from Russia. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is representing Russia at the summit, stayed in the room through Zelenskiy’s remarks, officials familiar with the matter said.

Zelenskiy said the first vessels of the initiative, “Grain From Ukraine,” would bring 27,000 tons of wheat to Ethiopia. “Ukraine can export 45 million tons of food this year,” he said, “and let a significant part of it be directed to those who suffer the most.”

The Ukrainian president said each country could take part “with a specific contribution and become a co-creator of the victory over hunger and the food crisis.”

The US and Canada are among those considering taking part in the funding exercise, according to a person familiar with the conversations. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The right to food is one of the basic human rights. Ukrainians know from their own tragic experience what happens when an entire nation is deprived of it,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told Bloomberg News. Yermak said the hope was to provide grain to at least 5 million people by the summer of 2023, with the government in Kyiv providing logistical support including guidance on purchasing grain from the market, especially via smaller producers.

Russia’s invasion in late February sent shock waves through the agriculture sector, including by stranding grain that was primarily shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports before the war. A deal in July that allowed shipments to resume is due to expire at the end of this week, with Turkey and the United Nations among those in talks to try and extend it.

Shipments tied to the man-made famine would carry deep symbolism. The Ukrainian sense of national identity was sharpened in the 1930s when Soviet policies punishing farmers in the republic who resisted mandates to collectivize produced the Holodomor, which killed an estimated 7 million people there.

Ukraine’s government is asking the world to recognize the tragedy as an act of genocide, while Russia claims the famine resulted from drought. Ukraine’s famine was kept out of official history until 1991, when the country of 41 million regained independence.

The expiring grain deal is hanging over Group of 20 talks this week in Bali, Indonesia. President Joe Biden has said the US is looking to head off shocks caused by fuel and food shortages. “I believe our export grain initiative deserves an indefinite extension - no matter when the war ends,” Zelenskiy told G-20 leaders on Tuesday. “The right to food is a fundamental right of every person in the world,” he said.

(Updates with comments from Ukrainian president from paragraph four)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem

    Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena where it is collected and composted for use in gardens – an effort to reduce the amount of household waste he sends to landfill. Every year, the world throws away around 931 million tons of food, most of it ending up in landfills, where it decomposes to produce around a tenth of the world's climate-warming gases, according to the United Nations. Nations around the globe pledged in 2015 to halve food waste by 2030, but few are on track to do so, according to officials from the United Nations, sustainability watchdogs, and governments interviewed by Reuters.

  • China Injects Enough Cash in System to Help Snap Bond Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities, helping halt the worst government bond selloff in six years.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe liquidity

  • Images released of person of interest in Colorado emotional support dog theft

    Aurora police say a man captured on convenience store surveillance footage is the person who walked away with Desmond Harris’ emotional support animal from the store earlier this month.

  • WATCH: Man shoots customer over $5, police say

    Man shoots customer over $5, police say

  • Bayer estimates new GM soybean to reach 10% of Brazil's 2022/23 planting area

    Bayer AG's agriculture unit in Brazil expects that its new genetically modified (GM) soybean Intacta2 Xtend will account for about 10% of the country's total soy planting area in the 2022/23 harvest, the firm told Reuters. The Intacta2 Xtend soybean, which tolerates the Dicamba herbicide and is resistant to insects, could be sowed in an area of around 4.3 million hectares (10.6 million acres) in 2022/23, compared with 243,000 hectares in the previous crop-year. The expected expansion of the third generation soybean seed technology will follow after the seed was "tried and tested over the past two years in more than 500 areas across Brazil," ensuring high yields, with dozens of producers recording averages of 100 60kg-bags per hectare, according to Bayer.

  • India's cenbank likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases -analysts

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike at its policy meeting in December, after three consecutive 50 bps increases, as inflation eased in October and is likely to dip further, analysts said. The RBI has already raised rates by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%, as it battles to reign in inflation that has stayed above its 2%-6% tolerance band for ten straight months now. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will next meet on Dec. 7.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Clarivate With Take-Private Wave Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management disclosed a new stake in Clarivate Plc amid a wave of take-private transactions in the information services sector. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe Florida-based hedge fund said in a re

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, more than 25% of shareholders rejected the executive pay plan, final votes showed. Under Australian corporate rules, the entire board could face re-election if that is rejected again next year.

  • Australia central bank stuck with smaller hike as wary of falling house prices

    Australia's central bank expects to raise interest rates further over the period ahead but stuck with a smaller hike this month partly due to concerns of falling housing prices hurting consumer spending and the value of acting consistently. Minutes of the Nov. 1 policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board again considered hiking either by 25 basis points or 50 bps to return inflation to its 2-3% target range, but the arguments for a smaller hike prevailed. The RBA Board noted rates had already risen by 275 basis points since May to a nine-year high of 2.85% and much of that had yet to feed through into mortgage payments.

  • Australia's central bank to limit forward guidance on interest rates

    Australia's central bank intends to limit its use of forward guidance on policy after its usage during the pandemic drew criticism when rates were raised much earlier than previously envisaged. In a report published on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said forward guidance would now be more qualitative in nature and would not always contain an outlook for interest rates. The RBA Board would continue to publish forecasts on the economy but would not provide its own forecasts for interest rates.

  • JPMorgan dodges a buyout-loan bullet

    Private-equity firms, corporations and individuals that acquire companies often pay in part with loans made by investment banks to the businesses they buy.

  • Analysis-Twitter executives could face big FTC fines -former officials

    Elon Musk's lawyer late last week sought to reassure Twitter Inc employees that they would not be held personally liable if the company disregarded a federal order to consider and protect users' privacy when launching new features. Former FTC officials do not think it is so clear-cut. In a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator, Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and placed responsibility on people who held certain positions.

  • Goldman Sachs sees inflation 'finally falling' in 2023, with core prices set to drop under 3% as wage growth slows

    Goldman sees supply chain improvements, labor-market rebalancing, and increasing supply in the rental market contributing to lower inflation.

  • Florida State football coaches send 'thoughts and prayers' to University of Virginia

    Mike Norvell and other Seminoles football coaches sent their condolences to the University of Virginia, where three football players were killed.

  • GTA: Rockstar rejected Eminem movie deal, says insider

    A friend of Grand Theft Auto creators the Houser brothers says Hollywood wasted its one chance.

  • Biden: US, China Can Manage Differences Without Conflict

    Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the US and China since the pandemic began on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. Biden says he believes "the world expects China and the United States to play a key role in addressing global challenges." (Video from APTN) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree

    Current indications regarding U.S. crude supply are mixed, and after stagnating for months, U.S. drilling and fracking activity has started climbing, but this has yet to translate into higher production

  • Retail Traders Rush Into Bond Markets in Hunt for Juicier Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are pouring into debt markets, hoping to snap up some of the highest bond yields in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineAs the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher, bonds are emer

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.