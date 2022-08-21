"Kyiv will shudder": Russian propagandists demand strikes on decision-making centres

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 11:07

SIMONYAN, PHOTO BY TASS

Russian propagandists are demanding strikes on decision-making centres in Kyiv.

Source: Margarita Simonyan, the main propagandist of the Russian Federation, on the pro-Kremlin television station Tsargrad, on Telegram

Details: The propaganda outlet issued a report after the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion.

It hints that Ukraine is allegedly guilty of the murder of [Dugin's daughter, herself - ed.] a propagandist, and Simonyan is demanding strikes on decision-making centres in Kyiv.

Quote from Simonyan: "Decision-making centres! Decision-making centres!! Decision-making centres!"

More details: In the same report, propagandists published the coordinates of the buildings of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence, the Office of the President, and so on.

Background:

On 20 August, in the Moscow region, a car driven by Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin ideologue" Alexander Dugin, exploded; Dugina wrote for the Russian propaganda outlets RT and Tsargrad.

She is also one of the authors of "The Book of Z", about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

