Kyiv suffers another Russian attack on civilian targets

STORY: A moment said to show Ukrainian police desperately trying to shoot down a Russian drone in Kyiv Monday morning, part of a barrage on the city center during rush hour.A Reuters camera operator watching the city's air defenses firing in response, and the result.This was part of a wave of attacks in several Ukrainian cities, the second in a week as Russian forces face setbacks on the battlefield. The president's office says at least three people were killed when a drone hit a residential building in the capital.This woman is saying her mother called her on the phone crying for help, that she was buried in the rubble. She doesn't know if her mother has been rescued or not, but they're not picking up the phone anymore.Ukrainian authorities say several people were killed in the attacks and at least some the strikes are from Iranian-made "Kamikaze drones," although Iran denies supplying such weapons to Russia and the Kremlin hasn't commented on it.In Kyiv journalists were shown shrapnel said to be from one drone, with the words "For Belgorod" scrawled on it in Russian - an apparent message for the Ukrainian defenders.Russia accuses of Ukraine of hitting targets in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian government, although it typically doesn't issue statements on incidents in Russia.Russia's defense ministry says that Monday's attacks in Ukrainian cities hit military targets and energy infrastructure.Elsewhere, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said on Sunday (October 16) night that intense fighting was still ongoing in the country's east, focused on the city of Bakhmut - the key target of Russian forces as they move through the Donetsk region.The same day Reuters was shown captured Russian tanks in another region, Kharkiv, re-fit and now being used by Ukrainian forces.