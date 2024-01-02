Kyiv survives biggest missile attack since start of full-scale invasion. How capital recovers from consequences

On the morning of January 2, Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves with missiles of various types. Powerful explosions were heard in five districts of Kyiv. Air defence forces managed to shoot down 61 Russian missiles in the sky over the capital, 10 of which were aerial ballistic "Daggers". A total of 72 air targets were shot down during the attack.

"Come on, let's go home," the elderly man tries to persuade his boxer to take a step. The dog, visibly frightened by the morning missile attack, is standing in front of the entrance to the courtyard of the apartment building. The owner tries to calm the dog down.

Rescue workers, firefighters, medics, and police are working tirelessly at the site of the morning missile strike. Although the fire has been extinguished for several hours, flames continue to emerge from the broken windows. Under the destroyed entranceway, molten lumps of metal can be seen. The molten metal is from cars that were melted and thrown by the explosion.

"You see, that car was standing there, and the blast wave threw it right over here," one rescue worker tells another.

The people whose lives were turned upside down this morning stand on the opposite side of the road and stare at their burnt-out apartments with glassy eyes. It is good if they were lucky enough to grab documents and at least some outerwear.

The woman, wearing only a dress, slippers, and wrapped in a blanket, runs into the ruined yard. She says that the children are left with nothing, and she needs to take at least diapers and rushes into the smoky entrance.

"Ira, come on! You'll catch a cold, get in the car, Ira!" her husband tries to calm her down.

Rescue workers rescue a man from the nine-story building. An ambulance takes him away. Later, an elderly lady is carried out. Her forehead is bloody, but she is conscious.

As of 17:00, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that two residents of the building had been killed, and 49 other people had been injured and suffered mine-blast injuries. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Andrii Dubchak, Danylo Dubchak, Yeva Fomychova