Kyiv in talks to ‘borrow’ anti-air systems for winter season – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is negotiating receiving additional air defense systems from its international partners on a temporary basis — just for the coming winter, when Moscow is expected to resume large-scale air strike campaign against the country — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Oct. 13.

The head of state explained that all Ukrainian partners have a detailed plan outlining the systems Ukraine needs to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks. According to him, the number of AA systems Ukraine has increases monthly, but he can't disclose further details.

“We have a multiple-system setup; we are asking some countries to provide us with certain systems specifically for the winter period, as they have limited resources ...,” said Zelenskyy.

“There are systems that will arrive and remain [in service] with us, and others we will get to use for the winter period.”

The president had previously warned that Russia will attempt to repeat its massive campaign of air strikes on Ukraine’s power grid ahead of the coming winter. In addition to its energy system, Ukraine also needs additional air defenses to protect its port infrastructure in the Black Sea to ensure uninterrupted grain exports.

UK Defense Intelligence had previously reported that, while Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are likely to continue this winter, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has skilled workers and experience needed to keep the grid operational, even in wartime conditions.

