STORY: "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that showed him outside his presidential office."The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible."Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. Missiles tore into Kyiv, the most intense strikes on the capital since Russia abandoned an attempt to captured it in the early weeks of the war. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. A witness in Russia's Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border also heard a blast from the border area.