Kyiv Zoo receives food aid from German, Austrian zoos

STORY: German and Austrian zoos including the two Berlin zoos as well as Austrian zoos Tierpark Schoenbrunn and Alpenzoo Innsbruck donated a total of 25 tons of dry animal feed, and video footage showed a truckload of feed leaving Tierpark Berlin earlier in the week and arriving in the snow at Kyiv Zoo in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Zoo director Kyrylo Trantin said many of the animals are traumatised, having been brought from war-torn regions, and the zookeepers try to rehabilitate them amid the sounds of explosions and sirens.