Kyiv's Lukianivska metro station damaged in Russia’s largest missile attack of the war

As a result of the Russian missile attack in Kyiv, the Lukyanivska metro station building was damaged

The building of Kyiv’s Lukianivska metro station was damaged during Russia's largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine since the war began, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The station was being used as a shelter at the time. The station remained operational throughout the attack.

Multiple fires broke out in various districts of Kyiv, with residential buildings damaged and casualties reported during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported on Telegram.

At least seven people were killed in Kyiv during the attack, with 29 others injured. Bodies are still be recovered from the rubble of a destroyed warehouse.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine is now at 26, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine