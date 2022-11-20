Kyiv's mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

2
JOHN LEICESTER
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The body armor propped against a radiator, ready for use, the spent shell casing adding to clutter on his desk, the boxing memorabilia and the sign asking visitors to leave firearms at his door: All shout that this is the office of an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times.

Other, more personal touches fill out the picture: The book on a sideboard about British wartime leader Winston Churchill is signed “With best wishes” by the author, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And then there's the plastic toy figure of a muscular boxer, with clenched fist raised — a reminder of how physically imposing, fearsome even, Vitali Klitschko was in his world title-winning, opponent-pummeling heavyweight boxing prime.

That much hasn't changed. His handshake is crushingly firm, his gaze steely. But the pressures on the shoulders and on the time of the 51-year-old mayor of Ukraine’s capital city are heavier now than they ever were when his fortunes were measured in three-minute rounds that ended with clangs of a bell.

“If I tried to explain to you all the challenges that I have, we (would) need weeks,” Klitschko said.

As was also the case during his years as a professional prizefighter, the fight for survival he's engaged in now is primal. But it's more essential, too: To prevent power from going out entirely in his city of 3 million people, to ensure that families don't freeze in the cold that winter's onset is bringing, and to keep Ukraine's hyper-digital capital hooked up to the outside world.

All this in a horrifying war against an invader, Russia, seemingly intent on destroying all those things — with repeated barrages of missiles and exploding drones that have battered Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure.

“It's terror,” Klitschko said, delivering the word like a punch in an Associated Press interview in his City Hall office on the invasion's 268th day.

“They (left) us freezing,” he said. “Without electricity, without heating, without water.”

Power still comes on — sometimes — but it can no longer be relied upon. In a city with ubiquitous wifi and where most anything could be done online, rolling hours-long electricity cuts are the horrid new norm for many. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian strikes have damaged around half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In blacked-out Kyiv restaurants, diners feel their way through meals in near-darkness, served by waiters carrying candles. Residents wake in the dead of night — if that's when it's their turn to get a few hours of power again — to shower and do laundry.

“Huge challenge,” Klitschko said.

So what's the worst-case scenario? How much worse can it possibly get?

“I don’t like to talk about that,” he said. “But I have to be prepared."

Part of the answer is out of Klitschko's very large hands. How difficult life will become depends, in part, on how many more missiles Russian President Vladimir Putin has left in his arsenal to throw at Kyiv and other cities.

But on the plus side, based on the most recent strikes, fewer missiles and drones appear to be getting through the capital's air defenses, because they've been beefed up with Western-supplied systems to shoot down projectiles. On a surprise visit Saturday to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came with more help, pledging 125 anti-aircraft guns and other defenses against exploding, Iran-supplied drones that Russia has used.

“It’s much better than before. Definitely,” Klitschko said. “But it’s not enough. ... We need more to protect other cities.”

Klitschko's guess is that Putin's strategy is to heap so much misery on Ukrainians that they give up fighting.

It won't work, the mayor predicted.

“After every rocket attack, I talk to the people, to simple civilians. They (are) not depressed,” he said. "They were angry, angry and ready to stay and defend our houses, our families and our future.”

A Ukrainian flag affixed to the wall behind his desk reinforced his argument: “Together to victory” and “We will win," soldiers wrote on it.

Driving home his point, Klitschko cited a message he said he'd received from a Kyiv soldier telling him that on his front line, there is “no heating, no water, no electricity, no services.”

“'We're fighting for every one of you. If you complain, think about our condition,'" Klitschko said, recalling the soldier's plea.

“It’s a great answer,” said the mayor.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian subversion and reconnaissance groups are being developed along the Russian and Belarus borders with Ukraine

    Along the shared borders with Russia and Belarus, the invaders are preparing provocations and the infiltration of subversion and reconnaissance groups (SRG). Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "The enemy maintains its units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

  • Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to discuss how to secure more territory in eastern and southern Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the front. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just convened another meeting of the Staff.

  • US VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

    U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. "Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also powerful driver of economic growth," she said. In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

  • Russias FSB sets up special groups to track down members of Ukrainian resistance

    The Russian FSB has set up special groups to track down members of the Ukrainian underground. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Despite the intensification of repressions, the Russians cannot establish full control over the temporarily occupied territories.

  • Only way Poland will be dragged into war is if it stops supporting Ukraine, says Polish PM

    The only way Poland will be dragged into the war Russia is waging on Ukraine is if Warsaw stops supporting Kyiv, "and then the war will come to us by itself," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister: Putin seeks to "freeze" the conflict, but it will only become "ticking time bomb"

    Ukraine's partners should have Ukraine's victory as their goal, not premature peace talks with Russia, which in reality is not committed to the peace process. Only Ukraine's victory will result in a sustainable and just peace in Europe.

  • Ukraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack

    In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered the losses on Thursday when Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Mykhailkva, 40 km (25 miles) to the south of Kherson. Russian forces abandoned the city earlier this month. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the Ukrainian military's account.

  • Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

    Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said. The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower. "The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

  • Finland refutes nuclear weapons ‘siting’ and reinforces border

    Finnish leaders walk a fine line between deterring Russia and co-existing as neighbors.

  • Top Ukrainian aide says Russia didn’t ask for a ‘short truce,' clarifying Zelenskyy remark

    Andriy Yermak also said a military campaign for Crimea will happen, but wouldn’t say when.

  • U.S. says Russia's Ukraine invasion offered preview to potential global tyranny

    (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday in a speech to a security forum in Canada. Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community of helping Kyiv prevail after nearly nine months of war, and they were delivered at what may be an inflection point in the conflict. After a series of battlefield defeats, Russia is aiming punishing missile strikes at Ukraine's energy infrastructure that could leave millions of civilians exposed to the winter cold.

  • Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project

    Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement issued on Sunday did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement with the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world. The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, the Dar Al Arkan filing said.

  • Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

    The chain swap announcement comes as Solana faces difficulties.

  • DeSantis Makes Pitch to Republicans Looking to Move From Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Ron DeSantis portrayed his record in Florida as a blueprint for the US as some Republicans see him as a alternative to Donald Trump, telling a group of donors and activists “we’ve got a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Yea

  • Budweiser shrugs off Qatar stadium beer ban, tweets new World Cup campaign

    Budweiser tweeted a cryptic image of hundreds of crates of beer, saying that is taking the celebration to the winning country's fans.

  • Pope Francis goes back to his roots in visit to northern Italy town

    Pope Francis went back to his roots on Saturday, visiting the northern area of Italy his ancestors left for Argentina and dropping in on an older cousin to celebrate her 90th birthday. Francis' father Mario Bergoglio and fraternal grandparents left the then-poor area in 1929 to seek a better life in Argentina. There, his father met and married the future pope's mother, Regina Maria Sivori, also of Italian immigrant stock.

  • Biden administration tells court Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman is immune from Khashoggi lawsuit

    Biden administration tells court Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman is immune from Khashoggi lawsuit

  • India Is the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy. 13 Ways to Invest, According to Our Roundtable Pros.

    India, home to more than 1.4 billion people, has long been a country with great promise and owner-led businesses accustomed to generating large amounts of cash. Things are beginning to change, however, as global companies and investors reassess China’s growth prospects, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power, and China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the U.S. At the same time, structural reforms in India, including a national identity program that has connected millions to financial services, and a tax overhaul that increased government revenue, are bringing the millions of Indians who had lived outside the formal economy into the fold, creating attractive investment opportunities. Barron’s first India roundtable, which took place in early November on Zoom, delves into India’s evolution as an economic and geopolitical power, how India differs from China, and why it could ride out a global recession relatively well.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration's latest high-level engagement with America's oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan. Why is the Philippines so important to the United States? The Philippines is a former U.S. colony and became a U.S. treaty ally in 1951, five years after independence.

  • Foot Locker stock soars after surprise same-store sales gain and profit beat, raised full-year outlook

    Shares of Foot Locker Inc. soared 17.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic footwear and apparel retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations, a surprise increase in same-store sales and boosted its full-year outlook, citing "strong" demand from "resilient" customers. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 29, fell to $96 million, or $1.01 a share, from $158 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per shar