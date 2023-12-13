Kyivstar attack carried out via compromised employee account, company says

The major Russian cyberattack on Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, took place through a compromised employee account, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 13.

Komarov stated that hackers were able to infiltrate the company’s infrastructure using an internal employee account, thereby breaching the company's defenses.

"This proves that even the most protected infrastructure can be vulnerable," Komarov said.

He explained that Kyivstar uses the most advanced technologies from global suppliers for security. Since the start of the war, the operator has repelled about 500 "more or less serious" cyberattacks. However, there could be individuals within any organization who either "let’s say, guide Russian missiles or giveaway their passwords," the company president added.

Earlier on Dec. 13, Kyivstar reported it has begun to gradually bring up its network online.

Ukraine’s SBU security service has opened a criminal case regarding the cattack, which may be linked to the intelligence services of the aggressor country, Russia.

The Russian hacker group Sontsepyok has since claimed responsibility for the Kyivstar cyberattack.

