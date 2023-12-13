Kyivstar begins restoring services following cyberattack

Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading phone operator, began gradually restoring its services after a massive cyberattack caused network and internet outages, the company's press service announced on Dec. 13.

Ukraine came under a massive cyberattack on Dec. 12, which targeted Kyivstar and one of the country's largest banks, Monobank. People across the country reported internet and network outages, as well as issues with air raid alerts.

A Russian hacker group allegedly linked to Russian intelligence services claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kyivstar said that the restoration of services will be conducted in phases.

As of 6 p.m. local time, the company's team began restoring voice communication throughout Ukraine. Mobile data and text messages should become available within a day.

After the complete restoration and stabilization of the network, Kyivstar will begin preparing and providing compensation to all subscribers and corporate clients who, because of a hacker attack, could not use the company's services, the company noted.

First subscribers have already begun reporting the resumption of Kyivstar's services since 6 p.m.

Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading phone services provider, with over 24 million mobile customers and more than 1 million home internet customers as of September this year.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of backing cyber-crime groups in attacks against its rivals. Moscow has also deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.

