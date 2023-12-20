Kyivstar mobile operator restores 100% of services

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, has restored all of its services both in Ukraine and abroad.

Source: Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Wednesday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have restored all services 100% throughout Ukraine and abroad. The last service we restored was international roaming. We started on Monday and finished on Tuesday. All Kyivstar services are available without any restrictions."

Details: He noted that the company will be able to see the real data on the outflow of Kyivstar subscribers to other mobile operators in a few days.

"We still have some problems with our internal monitoring and analytics systems, which we are now fixing, and I think we will see the real statistics in a few days," Komarov said.

He stressed that Kyivstar has drawn conclusions from the cyberattack and started implementing updated cyber defence methods in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Komarov added that the company, together with the Security Service and the State Special Communications Service, is also sharing its experience in dealing with the consequences of a large-scale cyberattack with other Ukrainian tech companies.

Background:

After a disruption in the early morning hours of 12 December caused by a large-scale cyberattack, Kyivstar began restoring voice services on the evening of 13 December. Mobile internet was restored in some oblasts a day later, and the company announced its full restoration across the country on the evening of 15 December.

On the morning of 18 December, Kyivstar announced the resumption of SMS services and, a day later, mobile internet in the Kyiv and Kharkiv metros. The company said that it plans to achieve full stabilisation of its services by the end of the week.

Support UP or become our patron!