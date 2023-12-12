Kyivstar network outage affects 30% of PrivatBank payment terminals

How much did Kyivstar's problems affect PrivatBank

About 30% of cashless payment terminals operated by PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest bank, rely on Kyivstar's mobile network and are therefore currently out of commission, PrivatBank told NV Business on Dec. 12.

PrivatBank press secretary Oleh Serha stated that approximately 30% of payment POS (point-of-sale) terminals are serviced via Kyivstar's mobile network, with 10% being self-service terminals for account top-ups and payments, and 5% being ATMs.

These devices are temporarily unable to process payments until Kyivstar’s network is back online.

Serha assured that the devices will automatically resume operations after the technical issues at Kyivstar are resolved, requiring no additional work or maintenance from PrivatBank.

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar experienced a major outage on the morning of Dec. 12, brining the network down across the entire country. More than 12 hours later, company engineers are still unable to bring it back online.

“The company's specialists are working on resolving the issue,” the company said.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry and Kyivstar later said that the outage was caused by a major cyberattack, presumable launched by Russian hackers at Kremlin’s behest.

