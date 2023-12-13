Kyivstar partially restores internet services after cyberattack

Kyivstar has partially restored fixed internet and will continue to restore communications throughout the day

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar has partially restored some internet services, the company's Corporate Communications Director, Anna Zakharash, reported on TV channel Kyiv24 on Dec. 13.

"We are working to continue restoring our network today throughout the day," she said.

The cyber attack on Dec. 12 was very large-scale and had serious consequences. As such, the company will be cautious regarding its repair process, Zakharash said.

International companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Ericsson, are helping to Kyivstar to restore its national network.

Kyivstar experienced a massive outage on the morning of Dec. 12., with communications problems reported across Ukraine.

Initially attributing the disruption to a technical glitch, Kyivstar later confirmed the outage was the result of a cyberattack.

