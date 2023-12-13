Kyivstar receiving support from Microsoft, Cisco, Ericsson to fix hacking attack

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar is receiving help from international IT companies including Microsoft, Cisco, and Ericsson, to restore communications after a major hacking attack, according to the company’s CEO on Dec. 12.

“Each of them has expertise and experience in a specific area. We work a lot with Microsoft, Cisco and Ericsson," Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"Ericsson is involved in infrastructure restoration. Microsoft is an expert in investigations because we need to understand the source of the problem. Cisco is our provider of cyber defense systems.”

Komarov said that Kyivstar has not communicated with other Ukrainian telecom operators to resolve the problems it’s currently experiencing.

"This is the largest hacker attack on telecom infrastructure in the world. There have been no successful attacks of this magnitude, and, frankly, there are not many countries that Russia has attacked," Komarov added.

Kyivstar is continuing to experience network problems after a powerful cyberattack on Dec 12 which disrupted communication services and internet access for millions of Ukrainians.

