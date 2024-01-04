Kyivstar rejects Security Service's claim that hackers had been in operator's system for months

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, does not confirm the information about the months-long access of hackers "inside" the company to the personal data of subscribers and their leakage.

Source: company's spokesperson Iryna Lelichenko on Facebook

Quote: "The official investigation of the cyberattack on the Kyivstar network that took place on 12 December 2023 is still ongoing and various lines of enquiry are being considered and voiced, but until the official completion of the investigation, none of them can be considered final. All information on the progress of the cyberattack investigation is available on the official website of the Security Service of Ukraine, which is directly involved in this process.

No facts of leakage of subscribers' personal data were revealed during the investigation."

Details: According to Lelichenko, Kyivstar's network is currently operating as usual and provides all basic services to its subscribers.

"Kyivstar has already taken additional measures for cyber defence, in particular strengthened access control, implemented additional server and workstation control systems, and is planning further steps to strengthen cyber security," the company added.

Background:

In an interview with Reuters, Ilia Vitiuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine's cybersecurity department, said that Russian hackers had penetrated the system of Ukrainian telecommunications operator Kyivstar at least in May last year, although the large-scale attack took place on 12 December.

