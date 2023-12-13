Kyivstar still experiencing network problems after hacker attack, says CEO

As a result of the attack, 24 million subscribers were left without mobile communication

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar is continuing to experience network problems after a suspected hacker attack yesterday, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov on Dec 13.

“We have theories, but it’s subject to investigation by law enforcement,” Komarov said.

“There are basic versions that we are processing; they are essential to prevent incidents of this nature during the recovery process.”

Komarov said that the attack has left 24 million subscribers without mobile connection.

“There must have been ‘certain movements’ within the network to cause such damage. One way or another, the perimeter was breached,” Komarov said.

Initially attributing the disruption to a technical glitch, Kyivstar later confirmed the outage was the result of a hacker attack.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation subsequently stated that the malfunction had disrupted national roaming services but had not affected the national air raid alert system or the Kyiv metro.

However, despite this report, Kyiv Oblast is currently without a regional air raid signal.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine