Kyla Wilde Tied for 12th After Opening Round of Pat Bradley Invitational

Oct. 15—An opening round of 71 (-1) has Wyoming junior Kyla Wilde among the tournament leaders at the Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Wilde is tied for 12th place after Saturday's first round. She is one of only 18 individuals in the field of 76 collegiate golfers to be under par after the opening round.

Wilde posted five birdies, nine pars and four bogeys on the day. She birdied four consecutive holes during one stretch of her opening round on Saturday.

Of her five birdies, four came on Par 4 holes and one on a Par 3. Wilde will enter Sunday's second round only two strokes out of third place.

The tournament leader is Barbora Bujakova of Miami, who fired an opening round of 64 (-8) to lead second-place M. Escobar Comingo of Florida by three shots. Domingo, who is playing as an individual, shot an opening round of 67 (-5).

There is a group of six golfers tied for third at 69 (-3), followed by three individuals at 70 (-2) and then a group of seven women tied for 12th at 71 (-1), including Wilde.

"Kyla (Wilde) played well and had a very good run of birdies," said Josey Stender, University of Wyoming Head Women's Golf Coach. "Her putting was off to begin the round, but she was able to make some confident adjustments to finish strong.

"As a team, they know we are capable of much better out here. We have a lot of opportunities left to play and they know they have put in the work to score well."

The Cowgirls shot a team score of 308 (+20) and are tied with South Alabama for 11th in the 12-team field. Miami fired a 278 (-10) opening round score and holds a six-stroke lead over Daytona State College, who posted a 284 (-4) opening round.

Wyoming's other four team members competing in the tournament are: Jadan Gonzalez, who is tied for 53rd at 77 (+5); Morgan Ryan, who is tied for 60th at 79 (+7); and Samantha Spielman and Tomine Bjerkelo, who are both tied for 67th at 81 (+9). The Cowgirls' Sophie Spiva is playing as an individual and is in 72nd place at 83 (+11).

The Pat Bradley Invitational is being hosted by Florida International University (FIU) at the Cypress Links Course at Lake Ranch Golf & Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

The course measures 6,234 yards and plays to a par of 72. The second round of the 54-hole event will be played on Sunday, Oct. 15.

