Kylan Boswell scores 17, No. 6 Arizona pulls away late to beat Arizona State 85-67

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) drives by Arizona State guard Jamiya Neal during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 17 points, Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 13 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona pulled away late to beat Arizona State 85-67 on Wednesday night.

Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) swept the regular-season series from its in-state rival. This game was a much more competitive contest — the Wildcats won 105-60 at home over the Sun Devils on Feb. 17.

Boswell shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The 17 points were the most he's scored since he had 18 in a season-opening win against Morgan State. Caleb Love added 16 points.

Arizona State (14-15, 8-10) shot just 29% from the field in the first half and couldn't quite recover.

The Sun Devils trailed by 14 points at halftime but quickly cut the margin to 52-47 with 12:01 left. The game stayed tight until the final minutes, when Arizona hit six of seven shots over a five-minute span to pull away.

Adam Miller led Arizona State with 16 points. Frankie Collins added 15 but shot just 4 of 18 from the field.

The Wildcats were in command the entire first half and never trailed, jumping out to an early 13-3 lead in the first five minutes after hitting three 3-pointers. Arizona would extend its advantage to 28-12 by midway through the half and settle for a 41-27 lead into the halftime break.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats looked a little wobbly one month ago, but now they've won eight of nine and are leading the Pac-12 race. It wasn't the prettiest performance, but any win over an in-state rival — particularly on the road — is a good one.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have plenty of athleticism and play hard, but struggled once again with shooting. They could be a tricky opponent during the Pac-12 tournament with their high-energy approach, but they'll need to shoot better than they did on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Host Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona State: At Southern California on March 7.

