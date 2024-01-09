Kyle’s 2030 master plan could lead to more types of housing

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – There’s no question that the City of Kyle is booming – from 2000 to 2022, the population grew by over 800%.

To navigate future growth, the city is taking steps toward approving its 2030 comprehensive plan.

More development in a community can bring many positives but also some growing pains.

“I remember in high school, they sent out forms to all the students saying, ‘Hey, what would you like here?’ And I remember specifically saying, ‘I want Chipotle.’ And now, just around the corner: Chipotle!” said Ivan Garcia, who has lived in Kyle for a decade.

Conversely, “I think a lot of people don’t like that it’s becoming bigger.. with the influx of people, buildings and traffic,” Garcia added.

The 2030 comprehensive plan will give Kyle city planners a road map to hopefully minimize the issues that come with growth.

“When we want to densify a city, we have to be careful about how we do it. We always have to be careful,” said Will Atkinson, Kyle’s Director of Planning. “We need to balance the concerns of citizens for increased traffic, but we also want to provide enough housing for all levels of incomes,” Atkinson said.

Cities commonly develop master plans every five to 10 years to account for changes in development patterns. Kyle’s current master plan was drafted in 2010, Atkinson said.

While the comprehensive plan does not make changes to things like Kyle’s zoning code, it acts as a foundational document to help instruct the city on how to make those changes. Atkinson said once the plan is approved, it will give the city more flexibility in the types of homes developers can build and where they can build them.

“The thing that gets me excited the most is the fact that it’s being designed as a road guide to providing more types of housing types,” Atkinson said. “We’re open to expanding those choices of ownership types.”

The plan will go in front of Kyle’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday before going to City Council on Jan. 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.