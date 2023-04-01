Kyle Busch says if NASCAR can't run race worthy of IMS oval 'we need to go somewhere else'

In the two years since NASCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials opted to do away with one of the Cup series' crown jewel events and put a road course race in its place, Kyle Busch has been one of the move's staunchest opponents.

He called the track -- one of two FIA Grade 1 road course venues in the US -- "a parking lot" in 2021 and hasn't let up.

Kyle Busch gives. radio interview as they move down pit road, Wednesday February 15, 2023 during Daytona 500 qualifying.

Saturday, the two-time Brickyard 400 winner insinuated that NASCAR should consider ditching the race weekend in Indianapolis altogether "if we can't do a good enough job getting enough people to (buy tickets) to suffice us staying on the oval."

Busch's comments came in the wake of what was a messy, controversial end to Cup's visit to Circuit of the Americas last weekend in a race that required multiple late-race restarts, and an eventual overtime green-white-checkered finish, because a compressed, crowded pack of Cup drivers couldn't make it through COTA's 90-degree angle in Turn 1 that brought the field down to a crawl and saw drivers dive-bomb on the inside to bounce off their competitors in hopes of gaining precious spots.

Busch was asked if there was anything NASCAR could do to prevent repetitive late restarts on road courses, and Busch made a point to bring up what he called a lack of respect shown by some drivers in last summer's Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell's blown tire with six laps to go forced a yellow and bunched up the field. As the race returned green with four laps to go, cars fanned out as many as five-wide flying down the front-straight headed for Turn 1. Eventual series champ Joey Logano can be seen late-braking up the inside, jumping multiple rows of cars while driving over the turn's curbing, setting off a chain-reaction that spun four cars and involved more than a half-dozen drivers.

In the future, Busch suggested race officials allowing the leader to begin accelerating at the start of the 'S' section of Turns 12-14 to spread out the field -- or mandate single-file restarts.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) spins in the first turn Sunday, July 31, 2022, during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"But I don't know why we ever went to the road course, to be honest with you," Busch said Saturday. "I don't think it did an uptick or changed a damn thing at Indy. If we can't do a good enough job getting enough people to Indy to suffice us staying on the oval, then we need to go somewhere else -- just like anywhere. I'll say that about any track."

After years of relatively dull racing that saw little passing for the lead in the previous iteration of NASCAR Cup cars and how they performed on an oval that lacks the banking in the corners they're used to, NASCAR and IMS owner Roger Penske chose to move the Cup race onto the road course in 2021. Ahead of the race, the switch received mixed reviews, largely across generations, as some younger drivers didn't see a dip in importance of winning at IMS no matter what track it may be. For those most part, older drivers that grew up watching the first batch of Cup drivers permitted to run at IMS saw the move as shifting the country's most popular form of racing off its most famous track.

To them, a win running backwards across the Yard of Bricks didn't carry nearly the same meaning.

"It's not a fun road course. It's a parking lot," Busch said in 2021. "I think the history here is built around the oval, and the road course is built for Formula 1 to take part in history.

"You look at the list of drivers that have won here, and yeah, there were a few that backed into it, but the rest of the list is the best of the best, the who's who of drivers and teams. You have to have horsepower, you have to have drag, you have to have downforce -- all that stuff to have a successful run at Indy."

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) looks to go wide as NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) spins and clips curbing Sunday, July 31, 2022, during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Year 1 of the change was shrouded in controversy after multiple restarts were marred from a curb in Turn 6 peeling up from the asphalt that shredded tires and caused a series of multi-car spins and pileups. With that fixed for Year 2, a race that stayed mostly green until late would be remembered by a lead pack that couldn't help but spin each other out while barreling into Turn 1 laps from the finish.

After making the decision in concert with NASCAR officials in hopes of refreshing and adding a spark to an important weekend that drew 220,000 fans on race day back in 2007, IMS told IndyStar in 2021 that it drew just under 60,000 fans for that Sunday for the Cup portion of the shared weekend that included IndyCar and Xfinity action. That number grew ever so slightly to just over 60,000 in 2022. Both years, the track said, IMS drew a combined 120,000 fans across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For comparison, the 2019 Brickyard 400 -- the last Cup race on the oval prior to the fan-less event in 2020 -- drew just over 60,000 fans on race day, up significantly from the 35,000 that came in 2017.

In 2021, Boles told IndyStar the two sides were in talks over adopting some sort of rotation system for the Cup series that would see its lone annual stop at IMS shift between the road course and the oval in a sequence yet to be determined. Though Cup will continue running the road course in 2023, proponents of such variety might see an eventual back-and-forth switch as a way to keep what was becoming a dull, predictable stop on the calendar ever-fresh.

For those like Busch, though, it will undoubtedly feel like yanking the band-aid off again and again.

