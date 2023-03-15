Kyle Chrisley, former 'Chrisley Knows Best' star, arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee

Former reality star Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 32-year-old, who appeared alongside his family on the USA Network reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," was taken into custody by the Smyrna Police Department on Tuesday. A warrant was issued for Kyle's arrest due to an alleged incident that occurred on Monday, according to a press release from department representative Heather Kent.

"The report alleged that Kyle Chrisley (32), an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a "fixed blade" was brandished by Chrisley during the incident," the press release stated.

It continued, "Mr. Chrisley voluntarily appeared on March 14, 2023, for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant."

Kyle's mugshot was released following his arrest on Tuesday.

"Bond was set at $3,000.00 and Chrisley was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center."

The former television personality was released after posting bail, Rutherford County Jail spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni confirmed to the Tennessean. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20, per a citation obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kyle's arrest comes two months after his father Todd and stepmother Julie began serving their prison sentences following federal tax evasion convictions last year.

The couple was sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found the pair guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Kyle Chrisley booking photo next to photo of him with Chrisley family

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was given a seven-year sentence after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. She is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center's satellite minimum security camp in Lexington, Kentucky.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is serving his time at the minimum security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola .

The Chrisley family patriarch shares daughter Linsie, 33, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. He and Julie are parents to son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and son Grayson, 16.

Kyle has a long history of struggles with substance abuse and legal troubles.

Amid his battle with addiction, Todd and Julie obtained full custody of Kyle's 10-year-old daughter Chloe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Angela Johnson.

After the couple began serving their prison sentences, Savannah assumed custody of Chloe and Grayson.

In September 2019, Kyle revealed on an episode of his father's podcast "Chrisley Confessions" that he was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life," Kyle said. "With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on." Todd noted at the time "we're off of that."

Prior to reporting to prison, Todd shared a religious message to his Instagram.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," Todd captioned a video of gospel singer Karen Beck performing her 2000 song "Four Days Late."

"I love you daddy," Savannah commented.

Kyle wrote, "I love you daddy this isn't over."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Todd and Julie Chrisley's attorney for comment.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).