Kyle J. Moore sentenced to three years in prison for gross sexual imposition

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 32-year-old Mineral City resident has been sentenced to three years in prison on two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a 15-year-old victim.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Kyle J. Moore on Wednesday. She gave him credit for 11 days already spent in the county jail. He was designated as a Tier One sex offender, required to register his residence annually for a period of 15 years following initial registration with the local sheriff.

The gross sexual imposition charges said Moore compelled the victim to submit to sexual contact by force or threat of force on May 21. An abduction charge, contained in the original indictment, was dismissed by the judge.

