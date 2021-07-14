Kyle Larson to remain at Hendrick Motorsports through 2023 with a familiar sponsor

Kyle Larson has dominated the 2021 NASCAR season with Hendrick Motorsports driving the No. 5 Chevrolet and he’s not going anywhere. The team on Wednesday announced a contract extension for the Cup driver through the 2023 season with primary sponsorship from Hendrick Automotive Group over the next two years.

Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick also owns Hendrick Automotive Group that has been Larson’s main sponsor this season and will continue to partner with the driver through the HendrickCars.com brand. The company will also sponsor Larson in all of his non-NASCAR events, including branding on the driver’s helmets, gloves and firesuits for his dirt races. Hendrick said Larson’s performance is producing “clear results” in company sales metrics.

“When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday,” Hendrick said in a statement. “With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business.”

