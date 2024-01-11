Kyle man responsible for attacking 19-year-old with machete, affidavit shows

Witnesses observed a man sitting on a bench before he randomly began "hacking" at a 19-year-old stranger with a machete who passed by on a trail on Tuesday, according to a copy of the attacker's probable cause arrest affidavit.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ashton Kaine Talley, whose address is listed as a home in Kyle, in connection to the violent machete attack that left Seth Gott seriously injured. Family and friends of Gott's have told the American-Statesman he is in stable condition and in "good spirits" as he awaits further surgery this week.

Authorities charged Talley with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest. The two aggravated assault charges are second-degree felonies, while evading arrest is a misdemeanor. Travis County Jail records show that Talley's bond for all three charges totals $1,050,500, and records do not list a lawyer currently representing him.

A copy of the arrest affidavit obtained by the Statesman shows that a witness told police that Gott walked past Talley and the two had no interaction. Talley then got up, pulled out a machete and began attacking Gott, who tried to run away, the affidavit said. Talley chased Gott, who pleaded with Talley to "please stop." Talley continued striking Gott with the machete after Gott later fell to the ground.

Gott later told officers he asked Talley, "Why are you doing this?" Talley paused but then continued swinging the machete at him, the affidavit said.

Seth Gott stands in front of Lady Bird Lake on Christmas of 2023.

The affidavit states that Gott nearly lost his left hand as a result of the attack and that he had "multiple lacerations and deformities" on his right hand, along with large lacerations on his face, scalp, both knees and arms.

A GoFundMe set up Wednesday by friends and loved ones said Gott was "kindhearted, a hard worker, and a strong advocate for social movements in the Austin community." As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $11,000, exceeding its $10,000 goal.

The witness told officers that Talley then stopped and began chasing other people around the park with a machete. One of those people described Talley as the "Terminator" and told police he "felt a sense of unreality" when being chased, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told officers they saw Talley wrap the machete in a hoodie and throw it over the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge into Lady Bird Lake. The Austin Police Department dive team was unable to locate the machete, the affidavit said.

When officers arrived at the scene, a person who was chased by Talley pointed him out to them. Talley began walking and at times running away from officers, who were yelling at him to stop.

Ashton Kaine Talley

Talley eventually stopped, and officers said they saw blood all over his face and sweater, according to the affidavit. Talley told officers someone ran into him and that he fell down, causing his head to bleed.

Police said that Talley was "darting his eyes around and then would stare off past" officers and that he was "continuously clenching his jaw, grinding his teeth, and would crack his knuckles."

Talley said he had not been diagnosed with mental health issues and that he was sober when asked by police, according to the affidavit.

Talley told police he took an Uber to the park to take a walk, and the affidavit states that Talley could not tell officers where he lived, where he worked or his phone number. Police noted that Talley was "slow to respond to questions, seemed overly confused" and regularly changed his answers on how he got to the park.

Attempts to reach members of Talley's family by the Statesman were unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kyle man responsible for Austin machete attack, affidavit shows