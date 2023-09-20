Kyle police arrest five people in connection to human trafficking case

Kyle police arrested five people on suspicion of human trafficking after they tried to hold a group of people recently smuggled into the U.S. for ransom, officials said.

Police were called by a relative of one of the victims at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and began staking out the home on Voyager Cove to gather more information.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that left the residence and detained four people before discovering that a fifth person was involved. Law enforcement then sent a SWAT team to the home to arrest the final person, and while inside, officers found five people who were smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border.

One of the five victims was sent to the hospital and remains there, although the extent of the person's injuries is unclear. Kyle police interviewed the other four victims.

All five suspects were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and trafficking of persons. The five suspects are Rodrigo Rodriguez-Villanueva, 28; Christian Martinez, 28; Carlos Briones, 17; and Rogelio Fruto-Sanchez, 17, all of Mexico, and Isaac Briones-Villela, 25, of Buda.

