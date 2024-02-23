Kyle police arrest man on murder charge on Friday

Police arrested a Kyle resident early Friday and charged him with murder after they found him at a home where a woman was found with blunt force trauma that later proved fatal.

Kyle police responded to a home in the 400 block of Waterloo Drive at 3:19 a.m. in response to a welfare concern call, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon. Officers found an unconscious woman in the home with severe blunt force trauma injuries, and she later died of those injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Marco Sanchez, 43, after finding him in the home and have since charged him with murder. Sanchez faces an additional charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child from a previous warrant in Travis County. Records show that Sanchez was indicted last year and still had an active warrant for his arrest.

The press release did not list the woman's name or any other details. The city of Kyle did not immediately return a request for more information.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man arrested in Kyle, charged with murder on Friday