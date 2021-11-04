Kyle Rittehouse trial live updates: Juror could be booted from trial for joke

We're into day four of the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, and curfew violation, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor.

In addition to counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment, and curfew violation, Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, a misdemeanor. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

A juror could be booted from trial because of a joke told to sheriff's deputy

At the end of court on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger brought up an incident in which one off the 20 jurors tried to tell a joke to sheriff's deputy.

Binger didn't reveal the nature of the joke, but apparently it was something that caused him to ask Judge Bruce Schroeder to remove the juror. Only 12 will deliberate, so there are plenty of alternates at this point.

The request got the attention of everyone preparing to leave the courtroom for the day.

Schroeder immediately said he would consider the matter Thursday morning. The deputy could be questioned separately under oath about what was said. If the judge finds it was inappropriate or revealed a bias, he would dismiss the juror.

The 20 jurors are mostly older — fewer than six appear to be under 40. There is one Black male, who is younger, and one man who uses an electric scooter-style wheelchair and is older.

One of the older male jurors has worn a dress shirt, slacks and a blazer each day, but most of them dress very casually.

Most seem to be taking notes on pads they are provided at the start of each day.

During the jury selection process Monday, about three dozen people were excused with cause, like imminent European travel plans, health conditions, or because they no longer live in the county. Several said they had strong opinions about what the outcome should be.

Also on Monday, a potential male juror was cited for disorderly conduct after a sheriff's deputy found him smoking in a courthouse restroom, where it is prohibited.

