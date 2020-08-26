Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with murder after two killed during Wisconsin protests

Rittenhouse

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 17-year-old with murder after two people were killed on Tuesday night during protests against Jacob Blake's shooting.

Kyle Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois - 30 minutes drive from Kenosha, where Mr Blake was shot - was charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Unconfirmed reports suggested he was a member of a local militia.

Lake County prosecutors described him as a "fugitive from justice", saying he had fled the scene.

Some reports on Wednesday however suggested he has been arrested.

Rittenhouse is believed to have been caught on camera running from the scene, and reportedly saying into his phone: "I just killed somebody."

Earlier in the evening a man identified on social media as Rittenhouse spoke to reporters in Kenosha and said he and other members of a militia had gathered by a petrol station to protect it from looting.

The man says he has been "pepper sprayed by a person in the crowd."

The interviewer says: "So you have non-lethals, but you just did not respond?"

He replies: "We don't have non-lethals."

The interviewer says: "So you guys are full-on ready to defend the property?"

"Yes we are," the man replies. "Now if I can ask, can you guys step back?"

The violence in Kenosha began on Tuesday after the 8pm curfew went into effect. The curfew had been introduced the day before, in response to the violent unrest following the Sunday afternoon shooting of Mr Blake, 29.

Mr Blake's family appealed for calm on Tuesday afternoon, and yet protesters still gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, firing fireworks at officers stationed there to protect the building.

At around 9:20pm military vehicles entered the area around the courthouse, firing tear gas.

Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin, had mobilised the National Guard on Monday and 125 members of the Guard were on duty on Tuesday, in addition to around 125 police officers.

At about 10pm approximately 70 police in riot gear arrived outside the courthouse and formed a line in front of the building, having pushed the protesters back.

An hour or so later protesters were pushed back towards Sheridan Road, where law enforcement in armored vehicles were waiting. At the gas station nearby, armed militia had gathered to "protect" the property.

Around 11:45pm police were called and gunfire was reported.

Social media reports say the a white man, identified by the Washington Post as Ben, was chased by a white gunman across the forecourt of a used car sales center, next to a gas station.

The gunman shot the other man in the head, then ran away. A second man is left lying on the floor, shot and screaming.

As the gunman - now believed to be Rittenhouse - runs away, he is chased by protesters, and is heard on the phone saying "I just killed somebody".

One protester hits him in the head, and knocks him to the floor. The gunman then begins wildly firing, from the floor. One man has his arm almost entirely blown off by the gunfire.

The man who was shot in the head, and the man shot in the arm, are both carried by protesters to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital - the same hospital where Mr Blake was taken on Sunday.

At 2am on Wednesday, Sheriff David Beth confirmed to Kenosha News that there has been one fatality.

At 5:30am Kenosha police issue a statement confirming two fatalities, plus one left injured.

Rittenhouse was charged at approximately 12:30pm local time in Kenosha.