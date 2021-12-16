In Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery verdicts, second-guessing jurors unfortunate | Opinion

Don’t second-guess me.

Don’t read my mind or assume what my intent is.

Why?

Depending on how things go, I could be sitting on a jury this week making $15 a day instead of taking a long-planned staycation.

Things could be a lot worse. I could live in a nation where people don’t get the right to be tried by juries of their peers.

If I'm chosen, I’ll be there to serve my community, not make political statements.

To the best of my knowledge, I won’t be sitting on a high-profile, high-stakes trial like the recent ones for Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Andrew Coffee IV, the Black man acquitted of murdering his girlfriend and attempting to kill Indian River County sheriff’s deputies who raided his Gifford home expecting to find illegal drugs, or the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Georgia.

Opinion: Recent verdicts show gulf between reality and political entertainment

Andrew Coffee IV: Jury acquits man who claimed self-defense in 2017 SWAT raid

Defendant testimony

In a jailhouse interview a few months ago, Coffee told me he was In bed at the time of the raid. He woke up to the early morning sound of "a shotgun. ... all I could think is to defend myself and my girlfriend.” He accused deputies of prosecuting him because of his name and the history his family has had with law enforcement.

Jurors believed him. Just as they believed Rittenhouse's self-defense claims.

In Rittenhouse's case, the second-guessers, rioters and politicians were out in force.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted the Rittenhouse verdict was evidence America has "a lot more work to do" to make the criminal justice system "more equitable." U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, called for a federal investigation of a "miscarriage of justice."

Others celebrated. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Rittenhouse. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, tweeted, “I will arm wrestle (Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida) to get dibs for Kyle as an intern.”

Story continues

USA TODAY reported the trial was linked by activists to questions of systemic racism in the justice system. They compared police treatment of Rittenhouse, who is white, to the treatment of Jacob Blake, a Black man paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white Kenosha police officer, sparking protests that led to the fatal shootings.

Will Andrew Coffee IV still face prison time after his acquittal? Five things to know

Earlier testimony: Man testifies he fired in self-defense during fatal raid that killed Alteria Woods

Don't want to miss another column like this? Here's our latest membership deal

Kyle Rittenhouse walks off the witness stand for a short recess after breaking down during his testimony at his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.

Court TV not best coverage

Most pundits I saw said justice was done in the Arbery case, where three white men murdered a Black man jogging in their neighborhood.

The reality is most of us have almost no clue why verdicts came down the way they did. None of us saw exactly what jurors saw.

At best we might have watched Court TV, which included information jurors did not hear. Yet pundits interpreted or questioned the judge, the prosecution, the defense attorney and Rittenhouse.

I’ve sat in many criminal trials and gotten good insight into cases. Still, there’s almost no chance based on what I’ve learned the past several decades that I’d criticize a jury’s verdict.

Every case is different.

Every case has unique evidence — things both sides try to persuade juries to believe is true. Sometimes evidence isn’t clear or it can’t be presented to a jury for one reason or another. Regardless, the state has a burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice, court cases face variables

Crimes are defined in law. The law is passed by legislators. We elect legislators.

A jury’s verdict, assuming as we must it is done in good faith, is as perfect and imperfect as our system — one of the best in the world.

It’s imperfect, in part, because we’re human.

A former news colleague, a criminal defense attorney in San Diego the past three decades, recently posted on Facebook some provocative and thoughtful comments about the Rittenhouse and Arbery cases.

“I've been considering the thesis that it is unreasonable to expect that either trial produce a result that can speak meaningfully to larger societal issues about fairness, justice, racial equality, and power,” Rebecca Jones wrote. “I disagree.”

In cases like these, she wrote, the public gets to see how fair laws (such as what defines self defense and murder) are.

“The contours (of the law) are set by either the Legislature or the courts, two of our branches of government,” she wrote. “And its use is litigated by the third branch, the executive.”

Variables in each case, she notes, include:

The judge, and whether the person was elected or appointed “through a fair process that requires some proof of appropriate demeanor and intelligence.” Is there a way to remove “intemperate or unqualified” judges?

The defense. In many cases, she notes, defendants with money have access to better legal counsel and potentially outcomes.

Jury selection: Do procedures prevent the sides from removing “jurors based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation? Does the law in a given case allow or encourage jurors to consider their community's moral values in assessing guilt?”

“Perhaps most importantly, does the government make the courts a place where every person in the community can go to seek justice and arrive there with a substantial expectation that justice will be done in their case?”

To Jones, justice happens far too infrequently.

“Even if neither case can solve the larger issues of racial justice, they have abundantly demonstrated that the courts, at their best, provide a crap shoot for the aggrieved,” she wrote. “And that, my friends, is not OK.”

No system is perfect. I'd argue the odds of justice in that crap shoot, at least in Florida, are better than they were 25 years ago. There's room for improvement — I’ve seen it firsthand when it comes to poor and minority defendants trying to plead their cases to juries who sometimes don't appear to be their peers.

Imperfections human

Our election system also is imperfect. It always has been. Is it regressing or getting better? I think it's been good in Florida.

Allegations of wholesale problems associated with claimed usurpation or expansion of voter rights are partisan noise that detracts from the fact our election system might be the best in the world.

Much of these disagreements stem from politics. Elections matter. Finding good judicial and legislative candidates from your community matter. Popularity shouldn’t matter, nor should loud partisans who blindly support their parties and specialize in raising campaign funds.

Citizen-legislators more often than career politicians make a difference.

Just like citizen-jurors.

So show me the facts and let me interpret the judge’s instructions using the resources the Lord endowed me with. I’ll be fair, even if the system is imperfect.

Just don’t second-guess me.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Trust verdicts in Kyle Rittenhouse, Ahmaud Arbery, Andrew Coffee IV cases