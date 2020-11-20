Kyle Rittenhouse: Alleged Kenosha shooter posts $2 million bail and leaves jail
Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during police brutality protests in Wisconsin, left jail on Friday after his bond was posted, authorities confirmed.
County authorities in Wisconsin extradited Mr. Rittenhouse from Illinois and charged him with fatally shooting two protestors, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding a third man, during August protests after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He’s also facing a weapons charge for illegally posessing a gun.
His bail was set at $2 million dollars.
Mr Rittenhouse contests the charges, and argues he acted in self-defense.