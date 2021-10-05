Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys argue Wisconsin hunting laws allowed him to carry gun he used to kill 2

CHICAGO — With less than a month before Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, his attorneys attempted to dismiss the gun charge against him Tuesday by arguing Wisconsin’s hunting laws allowed the teen to carry an assault rifle on the night he fatally shot two people and injured a third in downtown Kenosha.

Under state statute, there are specific training and supervision requirements for anyone 16 years or younger to possess a gun while hunting. It does not detail restrictions for anyone older than that.

Rittenhouse, who lived in far north suburban Chicago, was 17 when he took it upon himself to patrol the lakefront city with an AR-15-style rifle.

“There appears to be an exception for 17-year-olds,” defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said.

The argument drew sharp criticism from prosecutors Tuesday, who pointed to a different law that clearly states no one under 18 may possess a dangerous weapon. The crime is a misdemeanor charge under Wisconsin law, carrying up to nine months incarceration and a $10,000 fine.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said if the defense wants to tell the jury that Rittenhouse was merely hunting during the August 2020 unrest, they should do so.

“They can submit evidence that the defendant had a certificate to hunt and he was engaged in legal hunting on the streets of Kenosha that night,” Binger said. “I don’t think they really want to do that.”

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder refused to dismiss the charge, though he said he would be willing to reconsider the issue. He indicated that he wanted to review the statutes to see if a conflict truly exists.

“I don’t feel comfortable making a ruling,” he said. “The basic concept is the rule ... has to be clear to ordinary people.”

The marathon hearing, one of the last before jury selection begins Nov. 1, also included testimony from a self-defense expert hired by Rittenhouse’s team. The judge had ordered John R. Black, who traditionally testifies in police shooting cases, to present his report to the court ahead of the trial.

Story continues

Similar to other states, Wisconsin law allows people to use guns to defend themselves against serious threats, but there are exceptions to that right. In order for Rittenhouse to legally justify killing two people and wounding a third, his attorneys must prove that he exhausted other chances to flee and had a reasonable fear for his own safety.

Rittenhouse shot three people in downtown Kenosha with a rifle that police say a friend illegally purchased for him. Despite not being old enough to openly carry a gun in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse volunteered to guard a used car lot amid the turmoil surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in August 2020.

In a preview of Rittenhouse’s defense, Black testified that each time Rittenhouse pulled the trigger he was doing so to protect himself and stop his gun from being taken.

“I do believe they (Rittenhouse’s actions) were reasonably necessary,” he said.

Black says his findings are all predicated on his belief that each person Rittenhouse shot wanted to take away his gun. Videos from that night show several people trying to disarm Rittenhouse after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and ran away from the scene, but there is no clear image of an unarmed Rosenbaum trying to take the rifle.

Schroeder has signaled he could limit Black’s testimony, most likely barring him from explaining Wisconsin’s self-defense law to the jury. The judge is expected to announce his decision later this month.

“When it comes to use of force, I am the expert,” Schroeder said at a previous hearing. “I’m the only one who is going to be defining what is reasonable under the law, what constitutes self-defense. I’m not going to have competition in the courtroom.”

Defense attorneys argue Rittenhouse acted in self-defense that night after being chased by Rosenbaum, the first man he fatally shot. Without offering any evidence, they told Schroeder last month that Rosenbaum — a convicted sex offender who had recently been institutionalized — had been chasing Rittenhouse because he couldn’t purchase his own gun with a criminal record and wanted to steal the teen’s assault rifle.

After shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse ran down the street before tripping and falling. While on the ground, Rittenhouse shot two men who approached him to seemingly take his gun. Anthony Huber died from a single gunshot wound while Gaige Grosskreutz was hit in the arm and survived.

Self-defense cases are always arduous undertakings, largely because the defense assumes the burden of proving the accused’s actions were justified. That task could be even more difficult for Rittenhouse’s attorneys after prosecutors disclosed last month that the FBI has images showing Rittenhouse was the one who initially followed Rosenbaum.

As the two reached the car lot where the shooting occurred, Rittenhouse said something to Rosenbaum, who then turned around and started to chase Rittenhouse, prosecutors said. The recording was captured by an infrared camera attached to an FBI fixed wing aircraft that was monitoring the city during the unrest.

The video has not been made public, so the Tribune cannot independently verify what the recording shows.

———