Kyle Rittenhouse, out on bail, flashed white power signs at a bar, prosecutors say

Wilson Wong and Tim Stelloh

Prosecutors are seeking to modify the bond agreement of Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer — after they said he flashed white power signs and was “loudly serenaded” the Proud Boys’ anthem at a bar.

On Wednesday, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to restrict Rittenhouse from possessing or consuming alcohol at a bar or restaurant, displaying white power signs, and fraternizing with known members of white supremacy groups.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was released from Kenosha County Jail on a $2 million bond in November, money mostly raised by conservatives through a legal defense fund. The conditions of Rittenhouse’s bond currently do not restrict him from entering a bar, drinking alcohol, or making contact with white supremacist militia groups like the Proud Boys.

According to prosecutors, the request came after Rittenhouse was spotted with his mother at a local bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on Jan. 5 — the same day he pleaded not guilty to felony homicide charges and other crimes in connection to the killing of two protesters and injuring one other.

At Pudgy’s Pub, Rittenhouse was seen wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Free as F***,” while flashing the "OK" sign — a gesture that has been co-opted by known white supremacist groups, the motion said. In his 90-minute visit to the bar, which was captured on security footage, the teen was seen consuming alcohol while being serenaded by a group of adult men who sang the Proud Boys’ anthem, according to the motion.

In the state of Illinois, where Rittenhouse lives, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess or consume alcohol in a public place, according to the motion. But in Wisconsin, people under the age of 21 can carry and drink alcohol if they are with a parent.

Rittenhouse’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Authorities have said that Rittenhouse traveled to Wisconsin to guard a car dealership from looting when he opened fire at racial justice protesters who took to the streets following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. Lawyers for Rittenhouse argued that the teen, who has been praised by right-wing commentators and viewed sympathetically by the Trump administration, had acted in self-defense.

The teen allegedly killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who had a handgun.

The court has not yet set a date to consider the request from prosecutors.

