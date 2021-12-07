Kyle Rittenhouse blasts ‘piece of s***’ trial prosecutor and says he wants to be a lawyer

Kyle Rittenhouse has said he wants to become a lawyer following his trial and acquittal by a Wisconsin jury.

The Illinois teenager said in an interview with right-wing news website BlazeTV on Monday night that he wanted to become a lawyer following his trial.

“I want to be a lawyer. I want to go to law school,” the 18-year-old told hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson, who appeared surprised.

Mr Rittenhouse, asked if he wanted to became a lawyer because of his trial, said that was what inspired him to become a lawyer.

“Towards the end of [the] trial I’m like, ‘I want to go against corrupt piece of s*** prosecutors like Thomas Binger’,” the teenager told BlazeTV.

He continued: “And put them in their place and make sure they never practise law again”.

“I just love that”, Ms Watson said. The remarks were a reference to Mr Binger, of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, and whom was prosecutor in his trial in November.

Mr Rittenhouse, who was accused over the shooting of three men – two of them fatally – during protests against police brutality in Wisconsin last August, had pleaded not guilty and was acquitted by a jury.

The teenager has become a favourite of right-wing commentators and has featured on Fox News, where an audience of five million watched his interview with anchor Tucker Carlson.

Former US president Donald Trump has also met Mr Rittenhouse and described him as a “nice young man”.

Campaigners against police brutality were meanwhile disappointed with what many described as an act of vigintalism, and not self defence.

Mr Binger has not commented on Mr Rittenhouse’s interview. The Independent has approached the Kenosha County attorney for comment.

