Kyle Rittenhouse called to the stand by defense in murder trial

A day after the prosecution rested its case in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, the defense called the defendant to the stand to testify on his behalf.

Rittenhouse’s defense had indicated several times during the first days of the trial that the 18-year-old would testify.

Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three men, two of them fatally at protests in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020, two days after cops shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges — first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide — against him.

The trial is expected to last through the week.

This is a developing story.