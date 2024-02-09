Kyle Rittenhouse event draws supporters, protesters at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kyle Rittenhouse spoke at East Tennessee State University on Thursday, drawing both supporters and protesters.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide and other charges after fatally shooting two men and wounding another during civil unrest in Wisconsin in 2020, was invited to campus by the conservative student group Turning Point USA.

The event took place inside the Brinkley Center, formally known as the Millennium Center.

Turning Point USA’s campus chapter president, Lakie Derrick, told News Channel 11 that she was looking forward to hearing about Rittenhouse’s personal experience. But she was even more excited for the question-and-answer portion of the event.

“I’m really hoping that we have some disagreers who will feel like this is a good enough space where they can come and actually air their grievances or say something that they feel like is different to what they believe,” Derrick said.

Rittenhouse fielded some pointed questions during the question-and-answer part of the event, but most were cordial. Several protesters interviewed by News Channel 11 said they would not be going inside.

“The kinds of rhetoric that he’s using to inflame people and to push people to get more guns and be out there and push back and be in the face of people, I don’t think this is conducive to good discourse,” Sylva Bruni, chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, told News Channel 11.

Several dozen people gathered on campus before the event as another student group, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, organized a petition asking the university to formally oppose the event.

Protesters march at ETSU ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse speaking on campus (Photo: WJHL)

Some said they were concerned by Rittenhouse’s rhetoric about guns. During the event, Rittenhouse advocated for students’ rights to carry on campus.

“I work in the dorms. I’m worried that this will encourage students to bring guns into the dorms and other weapons into the dorms,” said ETSU junior Estreya Whitney-Cuervo, who works as a resident advisor.

Other students said they were eager for more conservative events.

“We should do more stuff at ETSU like this, have more speakers for the Republican side of things because most things in college now are Democratic and really liberal,” ETSU sophomore Michael Hudson said.

Despite efforts by protesters to reserve tickets and not show up, the venue was full.

