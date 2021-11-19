Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings case

KENOSHA - A jury on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of killing two men, wounding another and endangering two more in a series of shootings during a night of protests in Kenosha last year.

In reaching not guilty verdicts, the jury agreed Rittenhouse, 18, acted in self-defense, a claim his supporters and lawyers made within a day of the events that made him a conservative cause célèbre.

The announcement came shorty after noon.

Rittenhouse, 18, faced five charges: first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber, 26; and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

He also faced two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for shooting twice at an unidentified man, and in the direction of Richard McGinniss.

McGinniss, a videographer, was in the line of fire when Rittenhouse fired four rounds at Rosenbaum in less than a second.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he and his friend, Dominick Black, went to downtown Kenosha the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, to see the damage from two nights of rioting that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. two days earlier. A white officer, Rusten Sheskey, fired seven times at Blake's back at close range. Blake, a Black man, was left partially paralyzed.

Rittenhouse, Black and two others returned that night, armed with AR-15-style rifles to help protect a car business whose main lot had been destroyed by arson the first night. They were joined by another armed group that had arrived from Washington County.

Shortly before midnight, Rittenhouse ran alone to another location of the business after reports of cars being destroyed and burned there, where he encountered Rosenbaum, who had been acting aggressively and erratically toward militia-types all night. When Rosenbaum ran at him, Rittenhouse fled across a parking lot before turning and shooting Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, four times in under a second.

As Rittenhouse ran from that scene, other people began to chase him, yelling that he'd just shot someone. He fell to the street and fired two shots at an unidentified man who kicked him. Huber then struck Rittenhouse with a skateboard and grabbed his rifle before he was fatally shot in the chest.

Grosskreutz, who also ran up on Rittenhouse just as he shot Huber, stopped, stepped back and raised his hands before stepping toward Rittenhouse just as he shot Grosskreutz in the right arm. Grosskreutz had a handgun.

According to prosecutors:

Rittenhouse was a wannabe police officer, an untrained vigilante trying to live out a hero fantasy. He went looking for trouble among protesters he knew were hostile to him and his group, by offering medical attention. Rittenhouse claimed he was a trained EMT; he was not.

He had only fired his Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault-style rifle during a single weekend up north in May before taking it downtown, loaded with 30 rounds of .223 caliber rounds.

He provoked Rosenbaum by pointing his rifle at a couple who had been hanging out with Rosenbaum that night. Prosecutors relied on videos from a drone, an FBI surveillance plane and a bystander on the ground.

They said Rittenhouse's use of deadly force was unreasonable in each instance, and therefore, not protected by the privilege of self-defense.

In the defense's version of events:

Rosenbaum earlier in the night had threatened to kill Rittenhouse if he caught him alone, and then "ambushed" him as Rittenhouse arrived at the car lot carrying a fire extinguisher.

Rittenhouse ran to a "box canyon" of cars and other protesters, and had no choice but to shoot Rosenbaum because he believed Rosenbaum meant to disarm him, kill him and shoot others.

Why four times? "He shoots until the threat was immobilized," defense attorney Mark Richards said in closing. "Others in this community shot someone seven times and it was found to be OK," he said, referring to Officer Sheskey, who was cleared by prosecutors for shooting Blake and didn't face any internal discipline.

"I'm glad he shot him, because if Joseph Rosenbaum had gotten the gun, I don't believe for a minute he wouldn't have shot others. He was irrational," Richards said.

Photos that supposedly show Rittenhouse raising his rifle are the result of digital "hocus pocus" that produced "out of focus" images.

Prosecutors said the men who chased down Rittenhouse after he shot Rosenbaum considered him an active shooter. They were trying to stop him from shooting anyone else. The defense said they were just rioters who wanted to "get in licks against someone from the other side."

Richards said his client was not an active shooter because he only shot at people who came at him. "That's a buzzword the state wants to use to excuse the actions of the mob."

During eight days of testimony, jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses, many of whom were present during the night's events. That included Rittenhouse, who said from the witness stand he did nothing wrong and was defending himself.

Both sides relied heavily on videos taken by several "citizen journalists" who were livestreaming the chaos and some aerial surveillance by the FBI. Each said the video evidence clearly supported their positions.

Judge Bruce Schroeder's handling of the case became a story of its own, starting from when he ordered that prosecutors could not refer to the people Rittenhouse shot as victims, but the defense could call them "looters, rioters and arsonists" if the evidence supported the labels.

Right before closing arguments Monday, Schroeder threw out the misdemeanor charge that Rittenhouse was a minor in possession of a firearm. The defense had argued that an exception in the poorly written statute allows 16- and 17-year-olds to carry rifles and shotguns anytime. Prosecutors said the provision is intended only to let teens who've completed safety classes hunt without adult supervision.

