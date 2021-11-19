Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges. Here's how local and national politicians are reacting to the jury's decision.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted and found not guilty on all five charges he faced for killing two people and wounding a third during violent protests last year in Kenosha.

Here's the reaction on social media from local and national politicians and others on the jury's decision Friday afternoon.

I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 19, 2021

We have a difficult road to justice in America, and the verdicts we just witnessed in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are just another example. While we can easily view this as a setback, we have to transform this moment. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/gFrEUTQktT — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) November 19, 2021

Our justice system worked today. The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as “heroes.” — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) November 19, 2021

A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) November 19, 2021

This situation represents an outrageous failure to protect protesters by the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. — ACLU of Wisconsin (@ACLUofWisconsin) November 19, 2021

I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media. pic.twitter.com/bVAekXWN9D — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 19, 2021

It is outrageous that there will be no justice and no accountability for the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or for the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz. 1/ — Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) November 19, 2021

This is bigger than Kyle Rittenhouse,. This is where the tide starts to change. The decent people of this country are tired of allowing it to be destroyed by thugs and miscreants. Your time is up!! #KyleRittenhouseIsInnocent — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 19, 2021

My full statement on today's "not guilty" verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse:https://t.co/6tLY2OfJac pic.twitter.com/Zif8Gk2aLC — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) November 19, 2021

Yet again, we’ve seen our criminal justice system fail the people it was supposed to protect. Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an intent to cause trouble. As a result of that, two families will never see their loved ones again. 1/2 — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) November 19, 2021

I am disgusted by the conduct during and outcome of the Rittenhouse trial.



There are two justice systems in this country— one for white men and one for black men. White men with guns go free and black men minding their own business wind up dead.



May Kenosha stay safe. — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) November 19, 2021

The jury got it right—finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2021

I wish this was true, but the lack of Justice for Black folks is not a stand-alone moment. There’s a reason that every Black person on my timeline says they aren’t surprised.



We have a long way to go and right now it doesn’t feel like we are headed in the right direction. https://t.co/KOFEWwmne7 — Sachin Chheda (@skchheda) November 19, 2021

The liberal media is now bitching that law abiding citizens should not be able to carry firearms in public. Wisconsin’s response: At least 575,000 Wisconsinites will be bearing arms all across the state on Saturday! — Mike Mikalsen (@MikeMikalsen) November 19, 2021

I hope Corey Chirafisi will pursue a defamation case against Biden for calling Rittenhouse a "white supremacist" during the campaign.#RittenhouseVerdict — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 19, 2021

The fix seemed in from the beginning, given the judge’s blatant and inappropriate bias for the defense. Even if ppl buy that throwing a plastic bag requires “self defense” with an AR-15, Rittenhouse broke multiple other laws and should have served years in prison. — Kelda Roys 😷💉 (@keldahelenroys) November 19, 2021

As we predicted, Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty. Any post-verdict violence has to be quickly put down and perpetrators punished to the full extent. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 19, 2021

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse was just found NOT GUILTY on ALL charges. Yeah, all of them.



Ultimately, gun laws were imagined, written, and are enforced in America to protect white boys and men.



Those same laws are primarily used punitively against Black people.



America. — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty. How Twitter reacting to jury's decision