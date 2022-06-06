Kyle Rittenhouse was introduced as the ultimate catch for women at a right-wing event for 'cuteservatives'

Kyle Rittenhouse was introduced as the "kind of man you should want to be attracted to" at a right-wing conference for conservative women. Sean Krajacic/Pool via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse was brought on stage at a right-wing conference for women and introduced as the "kind of man you should want to be attracted to."

Rittenhouse made an appearance at Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit, bringing his dog on stage at the invitation of Benny Johnson, the organization's chief creative officer. Turning Point is a non-profit outfit that promotes conservative values.

"I just want to introduce Kyle by saying this," Johnson said, kneeling to pet Rittenhouse's dog. "I want to talk about the kind of man you should want to be attracted to — or if you're a dog person."

"Men, your number one goal is to protect your family and to stand strong in the face of opposition from culture and evil, and Kyle Rittenhouse is a man who does that," Johnson said. "God bless Kyle Rittenhouse!"

"Thank you guys for being strong women!" Rittenhouse said, to more screams from the crowd.

The event in Dallas was billed as a conference for "cuteservatives" and featured speakers like Candace Owns and Kayleigh McEnany. At the events, Owens was heard advising women to tap into the "nurturing aspect" of their personalities and "let men lead" to appear more "desirable" to potential partners.

Last December, Rittenhouse was also lauded at a separate event hosted by Turning Point USA, during which he walked onto the stage to his own theme song. Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two men and injured a third amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 — was acquitted in November of five charges, including first-degree homicide.

Rittenhouse has since made many media appearances, particularly in conservative circles, rubbing shoulders with and getting praise from GOP figures like former President Donald Trump and lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

At one point, Rittenhouse also bragged about his sex life on a podcast, where he made a joke about "single patriotic moms" taking his virginity.

Last week, Rittenhouse announced that he felt inspired by Johnny Depp's victory in court over the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, and is looking to pursue defamation suits against media outlets and other parties. Rittenhouse's lawyer said their team plans to target Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg as parties in the suits.

