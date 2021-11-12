Kyle Rittenhouse judge draws new backlash with 'Asian food' joke
Judge Bruce Schroeder, who barred the use of 'victims' at the start of the Illinois teen's trial, is facing controversy again.
Judge Bruce Schroeder, who barred the use of 'victims' at the start of the Illinois teen's trial, is facing controversy again.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will face off once again in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — at least, that is the strong implication in a sneak peak of the Lucasfilm production released on the streamer on Nov. 12. While the preview did not include any footage from the series, concept art appears to […]
Kesha ditched her clothes on Thursday as she communed with nature while on vacation in Hawaii
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
The rapper also pledged to offer full refunds to everyone who attended the concert.
Think back to where you were on April 29, 2011. Do you remember the day? It was Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding. But the royal couple’s nuptials coincided with another major moment in their relationship, and in their roles as prominent members of the royal family. The same day they exchanged their wedding vows […]
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wed at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Richard Williams’ days of making a star may not be over. The ambitious father who turned his two daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis […]
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
And we just learned where it came from
It’s “filled with omega-6, omega-9, and vitamin E.”
Edmond hunter kills possible state record deer in Logan County
“I think they should start burning the woods down.”
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
Jennifer Garner shares a photo of herself from 20 years ago, looking almost exactly the same.
Bob Myers believes the Warriors will benefit from situations like the one between Draymond and Jordan Poole on the bench Wednesday.
Steph had a great reaction as Anthony Edwards told him he was chasing a milestone in Wednesday night's Warriors-T-Wolves game.