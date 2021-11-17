Kyle Rittenhouse jury enters second day of deliberations

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. Deliberations began after the field of 18 jurors was narrowed down to 12, after Rittenhouse himself picked six pieces of paper — from a lottery tumbler — that were used to identify the alternate jurors. A courtroom clerk is usually responsible for that task, not the defendant. Judge Bruce Schroeder said he has been having defendants do it for "I'm going to say 20 years, at least."

Seven women and five men were selected to be jurors, and they appeared to be mostly white.

Opposing protesters for and against a guilty verdict have gathered outside the Kenosha courthouse, and 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Catholic bishops to vote on meaning of the Eucharist, which could bar Biden due to abortion views

Artemis I, most powerful rocket ever built, prepares for first test flight

Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border could last months, Poland’s defense minister warns