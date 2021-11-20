Kyle Rittenhouse jury finds him not guilty on all counts in fatal shootings during Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County jury on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, finding the teenage gunman acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third.

A sobbing Rittenhouse, 18, collapsed after the five acquittals were read, as the families of the men he killed wept just a few feet away. Chanting from the crowd outside could be heard in the courtroom, though their words could not be discerned by even those closest to the windows.

“The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

Rittenhouse and his relatives left the courthouse immediately after the verdict with a law enforcement escort. The families of the men he killed — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — also left under the protection of local deputies.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son,” Huber’s parents, John Huber and Karen Bloom, said in a statement. “It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials and our justice system.”

Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz while ostensibly guarding a used car lot with an AR-15-style rifle in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. All four men were in the southeast Wisconsin town amid social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

The teen’s attorney, Mark Richards, said he hopes Rittenhouse keeps a low profile following the verdict. He has been taking online courses through a nondegree program offered by Arizona State University in hopes of becoming a nurse.

Richards said the defense took an all-or-nothing approach to the case and never broached the possibility of a plea bargain with the district attorney.

“There was no middle ground in this case. We never once approached the district attorney’s office regarding a plea agreement,” he said. “They never once called us to offer one. It was a war, and in the end we came out on top.”

The verdict will add, perhaps, the final chapter to a criminal case that deeply divided a country already polarized on issues such as gun rights and racial equity. The intense polarization, however, will remain.

Upon returning to the White House following a colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, President Joe Biden said the country must accept the verdict.

“Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” he said. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.”

As word of the imminent verdict filtered out to the courthouse steps, which have served all week as a forum for demonstrators, a huge media scrum formed around Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, and local activists.

With no loudspeakers to broadcast the proceedings inside, the crowd relied on cellphones to follow the verdicts. After the final “not guilty” was read, pro-Rittenhouse demonstrators erupted in cheers.

Emily Cahill smiled and shouted, “Yeah!” She hopped up and down in celebration and waved a sign that said, “Self-defense is not a crime,” before sprinting away down the street.

“I’m very, very happy about it,” she said by phone later as she prepared to leave Kenosha for her hometown of Plainfield, Illinois. “We should have the right to self-defense.”

Across the steps, Justin Blake, who like other activists believed Rittenhouse received deference that no Black defendant would get, condemned the verdict.

“(Jacob Blake) was shot seven times in the back in front of his children and paralyzed,” he said. “Now we have another shooting in this town, and he’s getting off today. ... This is a very racist city. It’s been shown over and over.”

As the arguments raged on the steps, Huber’s girlfriend Hannah Gittings and his great-aunt Susan Hughes slowly made their way down a ramp surrounded by a gantlet of deputies and media. They were escorted to the parking lot and drove away.

Gittings later said the verdict left her heartbroken but not surprised.

“I miss Anthony every single day,” she said, fighting back tears. “Every day I wish I could come home to him and unload some of this weight that is on my shoulders, but I can’t because he’s dead and now the system is telling me that no one needs to answer for that. And I have a problem with that.”

Gittings said she has expressed empathy for Rittenhouse, “but that’s just not reciprocated back.”

Within minutes of the outcome, gun rights organizations sent emails holding the verdict up as an endorsement of the Second Amendment. The groups have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the teen’s defense since his arrest.

“The American justice system worked as designed, and a young man who has been lambasted, defamed and threatened by the media and the anti-gun Left was declared innocent of all the charges against him,” said Dudley Brown, the executive director for the National Foundation for Gun Rights.

Anti-violence groups, for their part, decried the verdict as an example of how white men with guns are treated differently from others.

“Kyle Rittenhouse’s intrusion upon the community of Kenosha exemplifies our country’s shameful acceptance of the expendability of Black lives and the lives of those who stand up for us,” said Janel Cubbage, director of Strategic Partnerships and Equity at the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. “As law enforcement arrived on scene, they initially did not approach Rittenhouse — an example of how the race of the person who is holding a gun largely influences the perception of whether the gun is seen as a threatening weapon or simply an adornment. Men have long used guns to murder, intimidate and stoke fear in an attempt to maintain social control and uphold oppressive structures.”

The Kenosha County jury deliberated for more than 25 hours over four days before reaching a decision. The predominantly white panel included seven women and five men, who heard eight days of testimony over two weeks.

Despite the public fervor surrounding the case, the trial focused on a straightforward self-defense argument in which jurors were asked to decide whether Rittenhouse believed his life to be in danger when he shot the three men. If the answer was “yes,” then they had to decide whether the belief was reasonable.

Though the judge gave jurors instructions to put aside political tensions surrounding the case, several members indicated during the selection process that they worried a verdict would only stoke anger. Indeed, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated 500 National Guard members and sent them to Kenosha in anticipation of the trial’s conclusion. Several law enforcement agencies also are on heightened alert, including the Chicago Police Department, which recently canceled days off as the officer’s union said it was bracing for the trial’s conclusion.

As of early Friday evening, there were no signs of the National Guard or unrest on the streets of Kenosha.

Even the prosecution’s biggest supporters acknowledged the state’s case occasionally fell flat, as some of its own witnesses seemingly backed up the self-defense claims. Lead prosecutor Binger didn’t get much help from his key witnesses.

Grosskreutz, the only man to survive being shot by Rittenhouse, testified he believed some people chasing Rittenhouse down the street intended to hurt the teen. Grosskreutz, a trained paramedic, also confirmed he had a gun in his right hand and pointed toward the teen as he took a step in his direction after Rittenhouse fatally shot Huber.

And, Richard McGinniss, a professional videographer and arguably the state’s most credible witness, told the jury Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse’s gun before being shot.

Rittenhouse also helped his case, legal experts said, with well-prepared testimony that did not dismantle his self-defense claim. Testifying over several hours, Rittenhouse avoided potential traps laid by prosecutors by continually repeating, “I defended myself,” even when the answer was not related to the question.

