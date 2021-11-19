Kyle Rittenhouse jury finds him not guilty

KENOSHA, WIS. — A Kenosha County jury on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, finding the teenage gunman acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse, 18, began to sob as each of the five acquittals was read, as the families of the men he killed wept just a few feet away. Chanting from the crowd outside could be heard inside the courtroom, though their words could not be discerned by even those closest to the windows.

“The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

Rittenhouse and his relatives left the courthouse immediately after the verdict with a law-enforcement escort. The family of the men he killed — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — also left under the protection of local deputies.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son,” Huber’s parents, John Huber and Karen Bloom, said in a statement. “It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”

The verdict will add, perhaps, the final chapter to a criminal case that deeply divided a country already polarized on issues such as gun rights and racial equity. The intense polarization, however, will remain.

Within minutes of the outcome, gun rights organizations sent emails holding the verdict up as an endorsement of the Second Amendment. The groups have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the teen’s defense since his arrest.

“The American justice system worked as designed, and a young man who has been lambasted, defamed, and threatened by the media and the anti-gun Left was declared innocent of all the charges against him,” said Dudley Brown, the executive director for the National Foundation for Gun Rights.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz while ostensibly guarding a used car lot with an AR-15-style rifle in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. All four men were in the southeast Wisconsin town amid social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

The Kenosha County jury deliberated for more than 25 hours over four days before reaching a decision. The predominantly white panel included 7 women and 5 men, who listened to eight days of testimony over two weeks.

Despite the public fervor surrounding the case, the trial focused on a straightforward self-defense argument in which jurors were asked to decide whether Rittenhouse believed his life to be in danger when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. If the answer was “yes,” then they had to decide whether the belief was reasonable.

Though the judge gave jurors instructions to put aside political tensions surrounding the case, several members indicated during the selection process that they worried a verdict would only stoke anger. Indeed, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated 500 National Guard members and sent them to Kenosha in anticipation of the trial’s conclusion. Several law enforcement agencies also are on heightened alert, including the Chicago Police Department, which recently canceled days off as the officer’s union said it was bracing for the trial’s conclusion.

____