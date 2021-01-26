Kyle Rittenhouse, mom focused on social media comments as teen asked for a lawyer and did not answer cops’ questions, new video shows

Stacy St. Clair, Megan Crepeau, Christy Gutowski, Dan Hinkel and David Heinzmann, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse and his mother fixated on social media comments about them in the hours after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the teen immediately asked for a lawyer when he sat down with detectives, according to video released Monday.

The nearly four hours of footage was captured at the Antioch police station, the far north suburban department where Rittenhouse turned himself in following the shootings during Kenosha protests in late August. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, died from their injuries, while Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Rittenhouse sobs, hyperventilates and bemoans his fate during the police recording, which offers a new glimpse of the teen before he was publicly embraced by far-right groups and gun rights advocates whose donations helped him get out of jail. The image stands in stark contrast to the smiling, defiant Rittenhouse who wore a T-shirt with the phrase “Free as (expletive)” and flashed hand signs appropriated by white supremacist groups while at a southeast Wisconsin bar with his mother after a court hearing this month.

On Friday, a Kenosha County judge barred Rittenhouse from associating with known white supremacists as part of revised bail conditions. He also prohibited Rittenhouse from possessing and consuming alcohol and from having firearms while awaiting trial. Rittenhouse’s lawyers have said he has no ties to extremist groups.

The Tribune received the recording Monday under a Freedom of Information Act request that Antioch officials initially denied four months ago.

The video, recorded hours after the Aug. 25 shootings, begins with Kenosha investigators reminding Rittenhouse of his right to remain silent. Rittenhouse, who idolized police and had participated in groups for aspiring cops, told officers, “I know Miranda.”

Rittenhouse said he wanted a lawyer but would answer questions until the attorney could arrive. The detectives and his mother explained that’s not how the legal system works, bringing the conversation to an abrupt end.

As Rittenhouse slumped in his chair and buried his head in his arms, Wendy Rittenhouse insisted he needed a lawyer because of things she had read on social media. Her son cut her off as she spoke.

“Can you stop talking, Mom?” he asked.

Police then walked out of the interrogation room, leaving the then-17-year-old and his mother alone. Over the next several hours, Wendy Rittenhouse scrolled through her phone, Kyle Rittenhouse thumbed through an FBI memoir and they each attempted, often unsuccessfully, to calm the other.

At one point, she tells him that authorities are trying to contact his father. During the conversation, Wendy Rittenhouse and her son tell each other “you’re a train wreck.”

At another point, Wendy Rittenhouse put her head in her hands.

“What’s wrong?” Kyle asked.

“F------ dumb f------ on Facebook,” she responded quietly. “... They’re saying you’re a piece of s--- and I’m a piece of s--- mother. But it’s just f------ words.”

A few minutes later, Kyle asked his mother for a pen and paper, so he could write down his Snapchat login information.

“And everything else,” his mother responded. “... You have to deactivate it.”

“I have to get rid of social media?” he asked.

“Yep,” she replied. “... ‘Cause they’re going to harass you if they can find you anywhere.”

Rittenhouse told his mother that he couldn’t give her access to some accounts because the passwords were stored in his phone, which police had confiscated. Before being taken into custody, Rittenhouse had a request for Kenosha detectives.

“Can you guys delete my social media accounts?” he asked. “Like, after you guys get a warrant to go through all my (expletive), can you make sure everything like my social media is deleted?”

The officer responded that he couldn’t discuss the case, but that he would look into it.

In the audible portions of the recording, Rittenhouse does not ask about the men he shot. He also appeared to not understand the serious consequences he faced, as he asked an officer if he could go home and, later, asked about getting counseling to help him deal with the situation.

“I have a question,” he told an officer. “Is there any way I can talk to a counselor or somebody … about what happened?”

The officer responded, “absolutely,” but was noncommittal about when such a meeting could happen.

For some of the exchange, Rittenhouse’s responses are too muffled to understand but he conveys that the shooting had been traumatic for him.

“Your life has been altered,” the officer said. “This is something that you’re going to have to cope with the rest of your life.”

Rittenhouse nodded.

“I don’t want to be one of those people that lives with PTSD the rest of their life,” he said.

After the two exchanged a few more words, the officer closed the door and left Rittenhouse alone, sipping his coffee.

Given that Rittenhouse did not answer the detectives’ questions, prosecutors likely will rely heavily on the statements he made to Antioch police when he and his mother arrived at the station a few hours earlier. During his conversation with local authorities as they waited for Kenosha detectives to arrive, Rittenhouse acknowledged shooting two people and worried about what people were saying on social media, records show.

According to 17 pages of police reports released in late October, Rittenhouse told police he had been hired to protect a Kenosha business amid the unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times in the back at close range days earlier. At some point during the night, Rittenhouse said, he tried stop an unnamed man from hitting windows and the man began to chase him.

The teen told Antioch officers that he had been hit in his lower neck and head with a baseball bat and a skateboard before firing his weapon, according to the police report. A filing by Kenosha prosecutors does not indicate that any of the victims were wielding a baseball bat when they were shot, though video taken that night does show Huber reaching for Rittenhouse’s AR-15 rifle as his skateboard hits Rittenhouse’s shoulder. Grosskreutz, the man Rittenhouse wounded, was armed with a handgun, prosecutors have said.

Before meeting with Rittenhouse, Kenosha detectives interviewed Dominick Black. He’s a friend who purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used that night and was with him after the shootings. Black told detectives that Rittenhouse predicted he would spend the rest of his life in prison. Black also has been charged.

Antioch officers noted small scratches on Rittenhouse’s arms when he turned himself in, but he did not have any cuts or bruises, a police report stated. In the video released Monday, Rittenhouse shows the officers what he says is a cut to his shoulder from falling down, and one of the officers says he’s found bumps on the teen’s head. Paramedics were twice called to the police department to treat him. The ambulance arrived the second time shortly before Rittenhouse was taken to a juvenile detention center in Lake County.

Minutes before the ambulance was summoned, Rittenhouse asked to see his mother, who had stepped out of the room. He also asked to read a book to pass the time.

“I feel like I’m about to pass out, I’m not going to lie,” he told a plainclothes police official who stepped in the doorway to check on him. “My stomach is, like, inside out right now.”

For the next few minutes, Rittenhouse flipped through former FBI Director Louis Freeh’s memoir, “My FBI: Bringing Down the Mafia, Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror,” before setting it aside.

Minutes later, his mother came back into the room with two police officers.

She sobbed as police informed Kyle Rittenhouse he should anticipate being tried as an adult, rather than a juvenile. They also told him that he would be extradited to Wisconsin to face serious criminal charges.

At one point, Rittenhouse asked the officers what extradition meant. He grew upset as police detailed the process, telling them someone had attacked him “with a (expletive) bat.”

Rittenhouse currently faces murder and gun charges in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued he shot the men in self-defense. Family members and representatives of the men shot have rejected the idea that Rittenhouse was justified in firing. Racine attorney Mark Richards could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Attorney Kimberley Motley, who represents Grosskreutz, has cast doubt on Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense since his arrest. While Rittenhouse tried and failed to surrender to police in Kenosha, Motley noted that he crossed back into Illinois before giving himself up.

Motley, who had not seen the newly released police video, said Rittenhouse’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting suggests a lack of confidence in his self-defense argument.

“I think it’s important to note that he ... jumped in a car that night and then drove across state lines, back to his house … passing by a countless number of police stations where he could have turned himself in that night within the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “He didn’t do that.”

John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, said at a November court hearing that Kyle Rittenhouse thinks he is “above the law.”

“It’s not about gun rights. My son was killed. Another man was killed. They didn’t deserve to be killed,” John Huber said during the hearing.

Rittenhouse, who turned 18 this month, is due back in a Wisconsin courtroom March 10. He is currently free on $2 million bail raised through several gun advocacy groups and conservative organizations.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell for the District of Columbia set aside an order by a judge in Tennessee concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville. After testimony at a detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley for the Middle District of Tennessee determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • Biden's latest executive order will require the federal government to "buy American"

    President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services. Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What they're saying: "President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the White House said in a fact sheet.The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country. * Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels. * Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with "buy American" provisions. * But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. The entry of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the world's highest rates of infections. It also has threatened to undercut Israel's highly successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

  • Black family handcuffed at gunpoint by police sues Aurora, Colorado

    Brittney Gilliam had taken her family for a "Sunday funday" when officers with guns drawn ordered her and the four underage girls with her to exit the car.

  • Donald Trump sets up office to push his former administration's agenda

    Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former US president and seek to further his administration's agenda. "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism," a statement said. The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging MR Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Ja. 6. The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb 9. In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Mr Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form." Mr Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Before leaving office, Mr Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the "Patriot Party," the Wall Street Journal reported. Before leaving office, he pursued unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, falsely claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud.

  • Thousands expected to protest Australia Day despite COVID-19 concerns

    Thousands of people were expected to defy public health concerns and protest against the mistreatment of Australia's Indigenous people as the country marked its national day on Tuesday on the anniversary of the arrival of the British First Fleet in 1788. For many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, the Australia Day holiday is known as Invasion Day symbolising the destruction of their cultures by European settlers. In Sydney, Indigenous groups have called for protests to demand the national day be changed, although state health officials have refused to make an exemption to social distancing rules to allow for crowds of more than 500 people.

  • Hawaii GOP official resigns after posting pro-QAnon tweets

    A high-ranking official with the Hawaii Republican Party confirmed Monday that he resigned after posting a series of tweets about the QAnon conspiracy theory on the official party account, saying its adherents shouldn't be mocked. The tweets have since been deleted from the party’s account. QAnon followers advocate a conspiracy theory rooted in the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring.

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants. "Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," said Benjamin Netanuahu, the Israeli prime minister. It came as a study in Israel reported a 60 per cent drop in over-60s being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks after being vaccinated, in the latest sign that the jabs are effective. According to Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, there was a significant decrease in hospitalisations from day 23 onwards, which was two days after patients received their second jab. Also on Sunday, Israel expanded its rapid vaccination drive to include 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter examinations. The winter matriculation certificate is a significant part of university and military admissions. At least one dose has been administered to around a quarter of Israel’s 9 million-strong population. The vaccine is generally available to over 40s or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine, in return for sharing extensive data on their vaccination campaign with the rest of the world. Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli health minister, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose offered around 30 per cent protection from coronavirus.

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • Yemen aid groups call on U.S. to revoke Houthi terrorism designation

    Twenty-two aid groups working in Yemen called on Sunday for the new U.S. administration to revoke the designation of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, saying it puts millions of lives and the peace process at risk. The U.S. State Department has initiated a review of the designation, which came into effect Jan. 19, the day before President Joe Biden's inauguration. The designation freezes any U.S.-related assets of the Houthis, bans Americans from doing business with them and makes it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement.

  • Nicola Sturgeon's husband 'should be investigated for possible perjury', Scottish Labour claims

    Nicola Sturgeon's husband should be investigated for possible perjury over sworn evidence he gave to the Alex Salmond inquiry, the interim Scottish Labour leader has said. Peter Murrell, who is also the SNP’s chief executive, is facing questions over the existence of messages to other party officials related to the criminal probe that Mr Salmond faced. When he gave evidence to the Holyrood inquiry under oath last month, Mr Murrell said there were no other messages between himself and party officials about Mr Salmond, other than an exchange in which he spoke about pressure being applied to police to investigate the former party leader.

  • Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP

    House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate late Monday for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. The nine House prosecutors carried the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection" across the Capitol, making a solemn and ceremonial march to the Senate along the same halls the rioters ransacked just weeks ago. Instead Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questioning whether Trump's repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden's election really amounted to incitement.

  • EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

    Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status. The EU's 27 states had said on Jan. 6 they could no longer legally recognise Guaido as after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognising that vote. Following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, Guaido, as head of parliament, became interim president.

  • Supreme Court drops Trump emoluments lawsuits over whether he illegally profited from presidency

    The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

  • Biden news: Experts find major ‘gaps’ in Trump pardons as White House scrambles to rollout vaccine plan

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • EU to hold off on new Russia sanctions if Navalny released

    The European Union will hold off from imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals if the Kremlin releases pro-democracy campaigner Alexei Navalny, EU foreign ministers said on Monday, sending the bloc's top diplomat to Moscow next week. Despite calls from Baltic countries, Italy and Romania for sanctions on Russian officials in response to Navalny's detention as he returned to Russia from Germany on Jan. 17, Germany pushed to give the Kremlin more time.

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.