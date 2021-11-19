Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges in murder trial for 2020 shootings in Kenosha
The verdict comes more than a year after Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
Jurors delivered the verdict after several days of deliberations. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, at a protest in Wisconsin last year.
The Kyle Rittenhouse jury on Thursday began its third day of deliberations — something that seems almost inconceivable to the social media pontificators who made up their minds about the case more than a year ago. For many legal experts, however, Kenosha County jurors are working right on schedule. “I don’t think the length of time says anything about what the jurors are thinking,” veteran ...
