Kyle Rittenhouse: 'I support the BLM movement'

Kyle Rittenhouse told Fox News Channel's 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' he's not a racist, he supports Black Lives Matter, and he acted in self defense when he shot three protesters, killing two last year. He was acquitted on all charges last week. (Nov. 23)

