Kyle Rittenhouse takes stand in his own defense; lawyers seek mistrial after judge berates prosecutor

KENOSHA, WIS. — Kyle Rittenhouse broke down sobbing Wednesday as he testified at his murder trial, telling the jurors he felt trapped in the moments before he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum.

“I was cornered,” he said, before starting to cry.

Rittenhouse, 18, became so emotional at that point, he could not form complete sentences. The judge called a 10-minute break to allow him to compose himself.

When jurors walked by Rittenhouse after the judge called a recess to allow him to regain his composure, many looked up at him in apparent sympathy as he continued to cry. On a courtroom bench across the room and within earshot of the jurors, Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, sobbed loudly.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges and says he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in August 2020. At the time, Rittenhouse was 17 and living in Antioch.

“Two of them passed away, but I stopped the threat that was attacking me,” he testified.

Rittenhouse and the men he shot were in downtown Kenosha that night amid social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Blake’s uncle, Justin, who has been quietly protesting outside the courthouse each day, said he was unmoved by Rittenhouse’s tears.

“I don’t have any empathy for someone who comes into this town uninvited, with an assault rifle, and puts himself in the middle of it,” Blake said. “He has never shown any empathy for the people he killed, so I don’t believe it now.”

In the courtroom, the day’s most emotional outburst belonged to Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who twice stopped the proceedings to yell at Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger outside the jury’s presence. With the defense team demanding a mistrial, Schroeder accused Binger of infringing on the defendant’s right to remain silent and for ignoring a pretrial ruling.

“Don’t get brazen with me,” he shouted.

The defense suggested Binger may have intentionally tried to force a mistrial because the case was going so badly for him that he wanted a do-over. Such a motive could be cause for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning the case could not be retried and Rittenhouse would go free. The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

After court ended for the day, Blake led a march near the courthouse to demand justice for the men Rittenhouse shot. About three dozen peaceful protesters lit candles and prayed, with many of them expressing doubts about Rittenhouse’s sincerity on the witness stand.

“It was a circus. It was an act,” said Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director with the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. “This is not a play. … He should be held accountable.”

The sign-toting demonstrators, who were of diverse races and ages, said the trial is about racial equality and that Rittenhouse is getting special treatment.

“We’ve never seen a Black or brown defendant be given this kind of leeway,” Grant said. “We have a glaring opportunity to look justice in the face and say justice cannot be right for some — it must be right for all.”

Though defendants rarely testify at their own criminal trials, it’s common in self-defense cases where the accused’s mindset plays a key role in the case. As in other states, Wisconsin law holds that a person can shoot if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to avoid being killed or badly hurt.

Rittenhouse’s early breakdown was one of the few displays of outward emotion by the teen, who appeared composed and well-prepared for the daylong testimony. He avoided several potential traps laid by the prosecutor by ignoring a question and repeating his self-defense claim.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he testified. “I was trying to defend myself.”

Several pretrial rulings made it easier for Rittenhouse to testify. Schroeder barred prosecutors from showing two troubling videos taken in the weeks before the shooting. In one, Rittenhouse punches a girl who is fighting with his sister, while in the other he discusses wanting to shoot people he believes are shoplifting from a drugstore.

The judge also banned the prosecution from showing pictures of Rittenhouse socializing with members of a far-right organization at a Wisconsin bar earlier this year. In the photographs, Rittenhouse is wearing a T-shirt with “Free as (expletive)” printed on it, which the prosecution unsuccessfully argued spoke to his lack of remorse.

Wearing a blue suit and navy tie, Rittenhouse seemed confident and relaxed at the start of his testimony as he answered perfunctory questions about his education and participation in police cadet programs. He told jurors he graduated from an online high school and was studying nursing through Arizona State University.

An ASU spokeswoman told the Tribune that Rittenhouse “has not gone through the admissions process” and is not in the school of nursing. He enrolled in a nondegree program last month, according to the university.

Rittenhouse acknowledged he misled people about being a certified medic. He said he had first aid and advanced lifesaving training through his job as a lifeguard. He also carried an AR-15-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds of full metal jacket bullets.

The teen testified he had no problems with any protesters that night except for Rosenbaum, who he said twice threatened him. Rittenhouse told jurors Rosenbaum threatened to kill him if he ever got him alone and also vowed to rip his heart out.

Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum crossed paths in a used car lot, where he says a man told Rosenbaum to get Rittenhouse and a chase ensued. As Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse, he threw a plastic bag at him. Rosenbaum was not armed.

“I know it’s a bag now, but when he threw it at me ... I thought it was a chain,” Rittenhouse said.

At one point during the chase, Rittenhouse stopped and pointed his rifle at Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse thought it might slow the man down, but the pursuit continued.

“I was alone, I pointed at him and he kept chasing me,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse said when they reached several parked cars, he felt trapped and Rosenbaum reached for Rittenhouse’s gun. Rittenhouse shot him four times.

“I did what I had to do,” Rittenhouse said.

Prosecutors scoffed at Rittenhouse’s claims that Rosenbaum could have taken the teen’s gun from him, pointing out that the rifle was strapped to his body. Binger suggested that if Rosenbaum touched the weapon, as Rittenhouse testified, it was because it was pointed at him.

Rittenhouse insisted his life was in danger.

“If he would have taken my gun, he would have used it against me,” he testified. “I never wanted to shoot Mr. Rosenbaum.”

Videographer Richard McGinniss, who was covering the unrest, witnessed the shooting and immediately tried to help Rosenbaum. He screamed at Rittenhouse to call 911 and saw him reach into his pocket. McGinniss assumed he was calling 911. He wasn’t.

Records show Rittenhouse called a friend, Dominick Black, and then ran away with his first aid kit. Rittenhouse told the jury he felt his life would be in danger if he stayed at the scene.

“My first thought was to help him,” Rittenhouse testified. “I didn’t want to stay there with the crowd building, the mob advancing on me.”

In one of the day’s most powerful exchanges, Binger pressed Rittenhouse on why he didn’t stop to help Rosenbaum or even call 911. After all, Binger said, he took a moment to call his friend.

“I called the first number in my phone,” Rittenhouse said.

“Is that quicker than three digits — 911?” Binger asked.

“I don’t know,” Rittenhouse responded.

As Rittenhouse headed down Kenosha’s main drag, he testified, Huber hit him with his skateboard, causing him to become lightheaded and stumble to the ground. While he was on the ground, a man jumped over Rittenhouse and attempted to kick his head. Rittenhouse fired two shots at him and missed.

“He would have stomped my face in if I didn’t fire,” he said.

Huber then attempted to stop him with his skateboard, hitting Rittenhouse in the head. The teen fired a single shot into Huber’s chest, killing him almost immediately.

On the video, Grosskreutz then approached Rittenhouse with a cellphone in one hand and his pistol in the other. Video shows the teen turn toward him with his rifle and Grosskreutz raise his hands.

Rittenhouse then checked his gun, and Grosskreutz took a step forward, his left arm stretched out and the hand holding the gun pulled back with the barrel pointed toward the teen. Rittenhouse fired a bullet into his arm, essentially blowing off his entire biceps.

“I used deadly force to protect myself,” he said.

After shooting Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse made his way down the street to the police. He tried to turn himself in, but police ignored his attempts to surrender and drove by him.

“I was freaking out. I was attacked. I just shot somebody,” he said.

