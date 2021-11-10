Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down Crying on Stand in His Murder Trial

Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of murdering two and trying to kill a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old wasted no time in making a slew of wild allegations about 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person he shot and killed that night, before breaking down crying. And before he was done testifying, the prosecution was somehow on the defensive.

“The person that attacked me first threatened to kill me twice,” Rittenhouse claimed to jurors. He went on to claim that he saw the man he killed tip over a trailer and that Rosenbaum appeared to be setting a port-a-potty on fire.

The testimony is crucial for a case that has emerged as a flashpoint in the ever-sharper debate over gun rights, extremism, and racial inequality in America.

Rittenhouse is facing several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, after killing two and injuring a third on Aug. 25, 2020. Prosecutors have alleged that the then-17-year-old was a “teenage vigilante” who traveled from Illinois with an AR-15 to meet other armed people who styled themselves guardians of local business. Instead, they say, he was seeking to insert himself into the chaos, and intentionally took lives.

Meanwhile, he has become a favorite on the far-right, buoyed by online fundraising and accused of making at least one appearance with members of an extremist group.

#KyleRittenhouse - As Rittenhouse begins to describe Rosenbaum running toward him, he breaks down on the stand. The judge had to call for a 10 min break. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ThClSE8JpJ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 10, 2021

While on the stand, Rittenhouse claimed that the first time Rosenbaum threatened him, he was armed with a chain while yelling: “If I catch any of you fuckers alone, I’m going to kill you.”

Rittenhouse told jurors the second threat occurred outside of a car dealership, where Rosenbaum allegedly screamed, “I’m going to cut your fucking hearts out,’ and I’m not going to repeat the second word but ‘kill you n-words.’”

During protests that night, which defied a citywide curfew, Rittenhouse was caught on camera clashing with activists near a car dealership, where he fatally shot Rosenbaum. The incident spurred others at the scene to pursue the teenager and grab his gun in a scuffle that ended with Rittenhouse fatally shooting 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.

If convicted, Rittenhouse could face at least 60 years in prison for reckless homicide.

To argue self-defense in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse’s attorneys are trying to show that the then-17-year-old had no choice but to use deadly force “to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.” Jurors will need to put the case through a two-rule test: that Rittenhouse really believed he was in peril and had to use self-defense, and that the teenager’s actions were objectively reasonable for that situation.

At least two legal experts told The Daily Beast they were surprised to see that Rittenhouse testified on his own behalf, leaving him vulnerable to potentially damning cross-examination from the prosecution.

Then again, the tears may have done the young defendant good—and prosecutors had their own problems Wednesday.

“So far, short but sincere. Came across well,” Paul Bucher, a former district attorney in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and a one-time state attorney general candidate, told The Daily Beast. “I would have hammered on his thought process more than his actions.”

As Rittenhouse began to explain to jurors on Wednesday how the first shooting began, and how he was allegedly “cornered” in a parking lot by Rosenbaum, he began to sob—leading the judge to call for a break. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was also seen crying from the gallery.

According to a pool reporter in the courtroom, as jurors walked by Rittenhouse to head to the brief break, many looked up at him in apparent sympathy as the teenager continued to cry.

After the pause, a composed Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum put a hand on the barrel of his gun—and he ultimately shot him. Afterward, Rittenhouse said, he ran away from a crowd chasing him and toward the police because “I didn’t do anything wrong, I defended myself.”

Dr. Doug Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office, previously testified that Rittenhouse ultimately shot Rosenbaum four times—including twice in the front, once in the back, and once alongside his head.

Rittenhouse said Wednesday the next thing he remembers is Huber, the second man he killed, who he said was holding his skateboard “like a baseball bat.”

“And he swings [the skateboard] down, and I block it with my arm,” Rittenhouse said, adding that while he was on the ground, Huber grabbed his firearm. The move prompted Rittenhouse to fire one shot, he said, before he claimed Grosskreutz lunged toward him with a pistol pointed at his head.

Rittenhouse said that after he shot Grosskreutz, he was “no longer a threat to me.”

Kelley testified earlier this week that Huber was fatally killed with a single gunshot to his chest that also caused major trauma to his heart and lungs. Grosskreutz, who also testified for the prosecution, told jurors that the gunshot wound he sustained from Rittenhouse “vaporized” his bicep.

“I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” Grosskreutz said, adding that at one point during the altercation he thought “that I was going to die.”

But when prosecutors began their cross-examination of Rittenhouse, they were quickly admonished by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. Specifically, he suggested their initial line of questioning ran up against his right to remain silent and his right to be present for court proceedings. Prosecutors at one point appeared to be poised to question Rittenhouse about comments the teen had allegedly made prior to Aug. 25, 2020, about wanting to shoot people.

“Don’t get brazen with me! You know very well that an attorney can’t go into these types of areas when the judge has already ruled, without asking outside the presence of the jury to do so. So don’t give me that!” Schroeder yelled at Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during a brief sidebar without the jury present.

Bucher suggested Schroeder’s outburst at prosecutors may have stemmed from his feeling that they were “trying to backdoor the ruling” that Rittenhouse’s prior alleged misdeeds could not be discussed at trial.

“I see mistrial coming,” Bucher said, adding that prosecutors “are really pissing off the judge.”

This story is developing.

